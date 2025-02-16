Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Falls Short in 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest
The Detroit Pistons were represented by Cade Cunningham on Saturday night at the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest.
Considering Cunningham was a shocking selection, the first-time All-Star entered the competition with the lowest odds of taking home the trophy.
Fortunately, Cunningham didn’t sit at the bottom of the scorecard in the competition, but he failed to advance past the first round.
The Pistons star put up 16 points. He beat out Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson and Los Angeles Clippers standout Norman Powell, who each put up 14 points.
New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard each scored 18 points but didn’t get the nod to advance.
The finalists were Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Buddy Hield, and Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro.
It came down to Herro and Hield, with the South Beach star winning the hardware.
Cade Cunningham didn’t win the contest, but his presence was major for Detroit’s franchise. The All-Star’s presence marked the first time a Pistons player competed in the competition since the 2008-2008 season. Unfortunately, the Pistons are still empty-handed when it comes to champions.
On Sunday, Cunningham will be a part of the main event for All-Star weekend. He’ll get a chance to bounce back after coming up short with his long-range shooting on Saturday night.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade