Pistons Forward Reflects on 'Welcome to the NBA' Moment
Since being drafted fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons in 2023, Ausar Thompson has had a bumpy start to his NBA career. After overcoming a major off-court obstacle, the young forward was able to laugh about one of his biggest lowlights in the pros.
The Pistons drafted Thompson in the hopes of landing a versatile wing player, and they've gotten just that. While his game does have some limitations, he can do just about everything on the floor. Thompson has proven to be a do-it-all player for the Pistons, averaging 9.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.4 SPG through his first two seasons.
Towards the end of his rookie year, Thompson was diagnosed with a blood clot that would force him to be shut down for months. He was able to slowly work his way back last season, but was very limited in his training leading up to his return. Despite this, the 22-year-old still managed to be a valuable two-way piece for the Pistons during their historic turnaround.
Now fully healthy, he is poised to keep growing as a foundational piece for Detroit moving forward.
With his heightened athleticism and 6-foot-7 frame, Thompson is the Pistons' top option when it comes to perimeter defense. Although he has shined in this facet of the game, he's had a handful of moments he wishes he could have back.
Last week, Thompson and his twin brother Amen were guests on the Young Man and the Three podcast. During the interview, the Pistons forward was asked what his "welcome to the NBA" moment was. Thompson then opened up on a particular play with Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton.
"I would say my welcome to the league moment was when we were playing Indiana," Thompson said. "I went down the lane and dunked on Myles Turner right. So we come back probably a couple players later and Haliburton makes me fall and then hits a three, and then he skipped down the court. That made mad, what a moment."
Heading into the 2026 season, Thompson has a chance to be a major X-factor for the Pistons. Coming off his first fully healthy summer since arriving in Detroit, he has a chance to take a sizable step forward in his development.
