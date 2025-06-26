Pistons GM Provides Update on Key Offseason Contract Talks
Last offseason, the Detroit Pistons locked down a foundational piece of their core by inking Cade Cunningham to a five-year max extension. Fast forward to this summer, and Trajan Langdon has a pair of big decisions to make. With free agency just around the corner, he recently provided an update on potential extension talks.
Along with retaining members of the supporting cast in free agency, the Pistons can also ensure a pair of core pieces won't be going anywhere in the near future. Among those who are up for new deals this summer are Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.
Early in the season, Ivey looked like he was finally blossoming for the Pistons. He was proving he could co-exist with Cunningham, putting up the best numbers of his young career in the process. However, things took a turn for the worst for the former No. 5 pick on New Year's Day when he suffered a broken leg against the Orlando Magic.
While the idea of a return was floated around, Ivey didn't end up appearing in another game for the Pistons. His 2025 campaign came to an end after 30 appearances, averaging 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG on 40.9% three-point shooting in that span.
Duren came out of the gates slow in year three but managed to find his stride under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. He went on to average a double-double for a second straight season, notching 11.8 PPG and 10.3 RPG.
During a recent press conference, Langdon was asked about this duo being able to sign extensions this summer. He stated that he plans to speak with both players' agents regarding a new deal.
Seeing that he's coming off an injury-ridden season, it's unlikely Ivey inks a new deal this summer. It'd benefit him more to wait until next summer when he can get a full year of healthy play under his belt. As for Duren, Detroit could look to tie him down to be the franchise's center for the future.