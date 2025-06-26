All Pistons

Pistons GM Provides Update on Key Offseason Contract Talks

Two of Pistons' core players are eligible for extensions this offseason.

Kevin McCormick

Oct 2, 2023; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon speaks during Media Day at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2023; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon speaks during Media Day at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Last offseason, the Detroit Pistons locked down a foundational piece of their core by inking Cade Cunningham to a five-year max extension. Fast forward to this summer, and Trajan Langdon has a pair of big decisions to make. With free agency just around the corner, he recently provided an update on potential extension talks.

Along with retaining members of the supporting cast in free agency, the Pistons can also ensure a pair of core pieces won't be going anywhere in the near future. Among those who are up for new deals this summer are Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

Early in the season, Ivey looked like he was finally blossoming for the Pistons. He was proving he could co-exist with Cunningham, putting up the best numbers of his young career in the process. However, things took a turn for the worst for the former No. 5 pick on New Year's Day when he suffered a broken leg against the Orlando Magic.

Nov 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While the idea of a return was floated around, Ivey didn't end up appearing in another game for the Pistons. His 2025 campaign came to an end after 30 appearances, averaging 17.6 PPG and 4.0 APG on 40.9% three-point shooting in that span.

Duren came out of the gates slow in year three but managed to find his stride under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. He went on to average a double-double for a second straight season, notching 11.8 PPG and 10.3 RPG.

During a recent press conference, Langdon was asked about this duo being able to sign extensions this summer. He stated that he plans to speak with both players' agents regarding a new deal.

Seeing that he's coming off an injury-ridden season, it's unlikely Ivey inks a new deal this summer. It'd benefit him more to wait until next summer when he can get a full year of healthy play under his belt. As for Duren, Detroit could look to tie him down to be the franchise's center for the future.

Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

