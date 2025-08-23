Pistons Part With Pair of Core Pieces in Latest Mock Trade
Looking ahead to the 2026 season, the Detroit Pistons have numerous potential breakout candidates. At the top of the list is former No. 5 pick Ron Holland.
Holland showed promising flashes as a rookie last season, but proved to be a work in progress. However, the young forward appears ready to take a big step forward. Holland's versatile skill set was on full display in Summer League, and he looked head and shoulders above the competition. If he's able to build off this strong play, he should find himself with a much larger role in year two.
Still with a few more established wings ahead of him on the depth chart, Holland has work to do when it comes to carving out a larger role for himself. That said, if he emerges as a viable two-way wing for Detroit, J.B. Bickerstaff will have no choice but to play him for larger stretches.
Pistons part with Ron Holland for Jaylen Brown in recent mock trade
While Holland has a lot of potential, he is also an interesting asset for the Pistons. In the event they wanted to swing a major trade, Detroit could throw him into an offer that lands them a more established upgrade.
In this final stretch of the offseason, the people at Bleacher Report created hypothetical frameworks for the top trade pieces in the NBA. One scenario saw the Pistons parting with Holland, Jaden Ivey, and Tobias Harris in exchange for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.
Meanwhile, the Pistons add Brown to a core of Cunningham, Thompson and Jalen Duren. That group should be able to better last season's No. 6 seed in the East while moving up Detroit's timeline a bit. With Cunningham already an All-NBA player, the time to add high-end (and high-cost) talent is now.
Brown is certainly someone who can instantly turn the Pistons into a title contender, but they also risk speeding up their timeline. Also, they'd be parting with Holland in the very early stages of their development.
Still ways away from truly making a run at a title, the Pistons should look to hold on to Holland for a bit longer. If he can round out his offensive game, he has the potential to be a versatile wing capable of helping lead the charge alongside Cunningham for years to come.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury