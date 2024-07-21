Pistons Rival Max Out Veteran After Cade Cunningham’s Extension
Before Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons were the latest team to strike a max extension with a member of the 2021 NBA Draft class. The Cleveland Cavaliers added another player to the category by inking Evan Mobley on a new contract.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Mobley and the Cavaliers have agreed to a five-year extension. The veteran is on pace to make at least $224 million and has a potential of nearly $270 million during that span.
Mobley now joins Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, and Franz Wagner as the latest member of the draft class to earn a major extension.
In 2021, Cunningham was coming out of Oklahoma State and was widely regarded as the eventual No. 1 overall pick. When the Pistons landed the selection, they were expected to make Cunningham their franchise player. Indeed, that was the case.
Despite an injury derailing his year two, Cunningham has 138 games of evidence proving he’s fit to be the face of the Pistons’ franchise. Over that span, Cunningham averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, making 43 percent of his field goals. While his three-point shooting is still a work in progress, Cunningham improved from 31 percent in his rookie season to 36 percent last year.
The Pistons rewarded Cunningham with a $224 million bump this month. Mobley will get the same with the Cavs as they enter a new phase under new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
After getting taken two picks after Cunningham in 2021, Mobley has been a full-time starter in Cleveland for nearly 200 games. In addition to his regular season appearances, where he averaged 16 points and nine rebounds through three seasons, Mobley also has two Play-In and 17 playoff games under his belt.
In the postseason, Mobley has averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds. Last season, he notched career highs in the scoring category as he produced 16 points per game in the playoffs, while making 56 percent of his shots.
Read More Detroit Pistons on SI
Pistons Add Former Lakers Head Coach
Cade Cunningham Reacts to Signing Extension With Pistons