Richaun Holmes Ejected From Wizards-Pistons
The Washington Wizards lost one of their veteran centers on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons as Richaun Holmes was issued a Flagrant 2 foul call. Holmes’ night ended during the fourth quarter.
As Pistons forward Tobias Harris went to grab the ball from Holmes, he received assistance from the defensive standout, Ausar Thompson. Holmes got aggressive when he faced the double team and ended up elbowing Thompson in the face, causing him to drop.
After a review, Holmes was sent back to the locker room early.
Fortunately for the Pistons, Thompson was fine after being shaken up by the hit.
From the start of Tuesday’s action between the Pistons and the Wizards, the game was chippy. During the first half, four technical fouls were assessed, with two of them called for each side.
The first incident led to Washington’s Khris Middleton and Detroit’s Jalen Duren getting double-techs. Midway through the second quarter, it was Marcus Smart and Isaiah Stewart who picked up technical fouls after their exchange.
At halftime, Jalen Duren noted that the Pistons embraced Washington’s attempt to play chippy with them.
“Oh my god, we love it,” Duren told FanDuel Sports Detroit at halftime on Tuesday. “I love it. That’s what we do. That’s what we are built for. I think we play better when that happens. Most teams don’t know how to play with that type of energy and intensity. I think that just turns us up.”
The Pistons looked to get a two-game winning streak going on Tuesday with a win over Washington after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Although the Wizards attempted to match the Pistons’ intensity, Detroit wasn’t letting them knock them off their gameplan.
With a 123-103 victory, the Pistons took down the Wizards to collect their 37th win of the year.
