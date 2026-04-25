Detroit Pistons Fourth Quarter Comeback Falls Short In Game 3 Loss to Magic

Despite overcoming a 17-point deficit to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, the Detroit Pistons' comeback fell short as the Magic made key plays down the stretch to seal the 113-105 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series and take a 2-1 series lead.

With the loss, the Pistons find themselves in a hole that will be challenging to come out of as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. 74 percent of NBA teams that go up 2-1 go on to win the series. The odds are not in the Pistons favor.

Taking away the Pistons' dominant second-half performance in their 98-83 Game 2 win in Detroit on Wednesday night, the Magic, through three games of this series, have looked like the better team despite being the No. 8 seed.

Magic Look Like the Better Team In First Round Series

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) talk during a timeout in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during a first round game of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic have been more consistent on both ends of the floor and have gotten off to stronger starts, which has ultimately been the difference in this series. Orlando’s performance against the Pistons in Game 3 further proved that case.

Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane led the charge for the Magic, scoring 25 points each. It was Bane, however, who proved to be the biggest issue for the Pistons throughout the game, knocking down seven three-pointers.

Much like Game 1, the Magic received key contributions from the other players in their starting lineup as Franz Wagner (17 points), Jalen Suggs (15 points), and Wendell Carter Jr. (14 points) all scored in double figures for Orlando.

After a disappointing performance in Game 2, Carter Jr. was physical throughout, adding 17 rebounds for the Magic. If the Magic can continue to build on their team chemistry heading into Game 4 on Monday night, their chances of going up 3-1 heading back to Detroit are looking very good.

Jalen Duren's Performance Remains Concern For Pistons

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In the loss, Cade Cunningham (27 points) and Tobias Harris (23 points) fueled the fourth-quarter comeback that fell short for the Pistons. Ausar Thompson also added 17 points for Detroit on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

It’s Jalen Duren's performance, however, that remains the biggest concern for the Pistons in their first-round series against the Magic. Through three games in the series, Duren has been unrecognizable compared to the player he was during the regular season, which helped him become a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year.

In Game 3, Duren struggled, scoring eight points and nine rebounds on 3-of-10 shooting. While his five blocked shots were an encouraging sign, Duren was in foul trouble from the opening tip and had to sit on the bench during key moments when the Pistons trailed in the second half. Duren would eventually foul out in the final minutes of the game.

If the Pistons fall short in the first-round series, it won’t come as a surprise if a majority of fans place the blame on Duren. It is pivotal that Duren responds in a crucial Game 4 on Monday night.

The tip-off between the Pistons and Magic on Monday night at the Kia Center is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on NBC.