One Player From Orlando Magic Is Becoming a Major Issue for the Detroit Pistons

It’s not the situation the Detroit Pistons thought they would be in when they entered the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, but heading into Monday night’s pivotal Game 4, the Pistons are down 2-1.

The Pistons' 17-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Magic fell just short as they lost 113-105 in Game 3. Through three games of the first-round series, the Magic have proved that they aren’t your typical No. 8 seed.

The Magic are at full strength and have also proven they have what it takes to knock off the top-seeded Pistons and crush their NBA Finals aspirations. Several Magic players have been a challenge for the Pistons, but the one that has really gotten under Detroit’s skin is Orlando forward and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.

Paolo Banchero's Dominance Against Pistons

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is guarded by Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In Saturday’s Game 3 victory for the Magic, Banchero led Orlando with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. His miraculous shot, featuring a friendly bounce to seal the Magic’s Game 3 win, sent the hostile crowd at the Kia Center into a frenzy.

Through three games this series, Banchero is averaging 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists for the Magic, which leads Orlando. Banchero has scored 20-plus points in both of the Magic’s wins against the Pistons.

In the Magic’s Game 1 win stunner at Little Caesars Arena, Banchero led Orlando with 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while shooting 8-of-15 from the field. What has made Banchero such a threat for the Pistons is his impact on both ends of the floor.

Magic's Defensive Impact In Game 3 Win

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to a shot by forward Paolo Banchero (5) against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Along with recording a double-double in Game 3, Banchero was dominant on the defensive end, collecting three steals and two blocks. Despite Cade Cunningham fueling the Pistons Game 3 comeback, Banchero and the Magic frustrated him defensively, forcing him to commit nine turnovers and shoot 8-of-23 from the field, his lowest percentage of the series.

Cunningham also got off to a slow start in Game 3 and didn’t heat up until late in the second half, which proved crucial in the Magic pulling out the win. Ahead of a pivotal Game 4, the Pistons look to attack Banchero early, which could be the key to tying up the series.

Despite the Pistons being down 2-1 in the series, not all hope is lost for Detroit. Since the NBA expanded to a 16-team playoff format in 1984, No. 1 seeds have trailed in the first round on 13 occasions. 10 of those 13 teams came back to win the series, and the Pistons look to be on that right side of history.

The tip-off for Game 4 of the first-round series between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at the Kia Center, with the game broadcast on NBC.