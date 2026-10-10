Injury Report For Detroit Pistons Preseason Road Clash vs. Washington Wizards

The Detroit Pistons will play their second of four preseason games on Saturday night, facing the Washington Wizards on the road and looking to build on their thrilling 109-107 preseason opener win over the Phoenix Suns.

With both teams heading into Saturday night’s matchup at 1-0 in the preseason, here’s a look at the latest injury report for both squads, as tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

Detroit Pistons

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (left) and Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) share a laugh on the bench during the Pistons' game against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Duren, who sat out in the Pistons' preseason opener against the Suns, is again listed as a game-time decision (rest). Starting players don't play as much in the preseason; along with Duren sitting out, Cade Cunningham only played in the first half, finishing with 10 points.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons opt to sit Duren again against the Wizards. Duren recently signed a five-year, $200 million contract. Duren enters the 2026-27 season with massive expectations to take a step forward and look to prove he’s worth his new max contract.

Washington Wizards

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) attempts a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four Washington Wizards players are currently listed on the injury report. Khris Middleton (rest) and Alex Sarr (foot) are currently game-time decisions. Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (hip) and guard Jamir Watkins (knee) are listed as out for the preseason matchup against the Pistons.

Last season with the Wizards and the Mavericks, Middleton averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Middleton will be a key veteran piece for a young Wizards team that, with No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa, is looking to get out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference after finishing the 2025-26 season with the worst record at 17-65.

Alex Sarr is one of the young Wizards players who are key pieces of Washington’s rebuild. In his second season with the Wizards, the standout center averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Pistons Comeback in Preseason Opener

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) tries to keep the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Kennedy Chandler (2) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their preseason opener at LCA on Monday night, the Pistons rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit to beat the Suns. No. 17 overall pick and former Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie lifted the Pistons with a game-winning bucket.

During key second-half moments, Okorie did an excellent job commanding the Pistons' offense, showing he can be a rotation piece in Detroit's backcourt this season. Okorie finished his Pistons preseason opener with seven points. We’ll see if Okorie can keep that energy up in the Pistons' second preseason contest against the Wizards.

Following Saturday night’s preseason contest with the Wizards, the Pistons will play two more preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Oct. 14) and Toronto Raptors (Oct. 16). The Pistons will open up the 2026-27 NBA season on Oct. 20 at LCA against the Boston Celtics.