The Toronto Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Washington Wizards inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Wizards are one of three teams in the league with a longer losing streak than the Raptors, which grew to five games after their defeat against the New York Knicks.

With the game inching closer, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI publisher Henry Brown to learn more about the opponent's current state of affairs.

What has changed with the Wizards since their Oct. 23 meeting against the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes leads a break against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards’ level of effort and attention to detail has slipped drastically since Washington’s season-opening stretch, and the players themselves would tell you that. Not only did their schedule get harder, but they’ve done very little to patch their increasingly-glaring needs for perimeter shooting, consistent defense and disruptive rebounding, issues the Raptors offered Wizards fans a peek at two games into their season.

How has No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa looked to start the season?

Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Dybantsa is exactly the talent Wizards fans hoped for as an athletic slasher and energizer. The problem is that his jumpshot remains a long ways away from frightening any defenders, yet the Wizards coaches continue sticking him in the corner in lieu of touches for Trae Young and Anthony Davis. He’ll need a friendlier team-wide context in order to start his ascent.

Who is the X-Factor for the Wizards in this matchup?

Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’d mention homecoming Canadian Kyshawn George as a worthy X-factor candidate. He wasn’t as impactful as he could have been over an embarrassing back-to-back stretch to open this week, but he profiles as the physical creator and distributor to continue getting his game off regardless of the sturdy defenders thrown his way. Only his nagging foul troubles have gotten in the way of his churning out more minutes lately.

The Wizards are on an eight-game losing streak, while the Raptors have dropped five in a row. Why has Washington regressed after a 4-3 start?

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington’s regression can be accredited to the squad’s inability to escape their worst practices. Even though certain lineups and players don’t facilitate winning, they continue getting deployed within the same tired patterns.

The rest of the league has figured out that Young isn’t as destructive a playmaker as he used to be without his ability to gain any on-ball separation, Davis’ presence neutralizes many of his teammates’ positioning with clumsy double-big optimization and few of their role players have figured out how to overcome the inopportune situation. Combine the lack of adjustments with a bench full of players who can’t shoot, and you have an eight-game slide.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter dunks the ball against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My prediction for this one is that the Wizards’ losing streak continues against a better-orchestrated Raptors team, something to the tune of a 114-107 showdown that’s more defense than offense. Washington can get close, even lead on occasion, but their beating anybody at this present moment is tough to imagine.

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