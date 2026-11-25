The Toronto Raptors are bringing back a familiar face to the organization.

HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that Raptors 905 is signing former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz.

"Markelle Fultz, the former No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, is joining the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905, sources told @hoopshype. He’s averaged 10.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in nine seasons with the 76ers, Magic, Kings, and Raptors," Scotto tweeted.

Markelle Fultz, the former No. 1 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, is joining the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905, sources told @hoopshype. He’s averaged 10.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in nine seasons with the 76ers, Magic, Kings, and Raptors. pic.twitter.com/9l0mthEkY4 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 25, 2026

Why Raptors 905 Signed Markelle Fultz

Toronto Raptors guard Markelle Fultz shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 905 wanted to bring in someone with familiarity and experience in the league, and Fultz brings both of those things to the team. He signed with the 905 in early March last season and was with the team for a couple of weeks before signing a 10-day contract with the Raptors.

Bringing in a player like Fultz gives them another point guard to work with, and that should go a long way to organizing things as they embark on their G League season.

Could He Return to the NBA?

Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan greets Toronto Raptors guard Markelle Fultz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fultz's last G League experience ultimately led him to rejoin the NBA, and it's very possible that the same outcome could happen this time around. The Raptors could benefit from adding another point guard, especially one that can set the tone for the team.

Toronto currently has Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead, but both have struggled at points throughout the season. The team could benefit from a certified playmaker who gets others involved and puts them in the best position to make plays.

He also has the respect of the locker room, which could help down the line.

“He’s a dog, man,” Raptors guard Alijah Martin said when he signed back in March via Sportsnet insider Michael Grange. “His story and his background, the way he came up, the way he had to fight back, I'm just a fan of his man. I’m all about adversity and he’s thrived through adversity. He’s a real stand-up guy and I’m just happy for him and whatever comes next.”

As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fultz has gone through many ups and downs throughout his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and a brief stint with the Raptors last season. Depending on how this year goes, it's possible that he claws his way back to Toronto and is on the NBA squad down the stretch of the regular season.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action on Friday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets in their final NBA Cup group stage game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN or streaming on the TSN+ app.

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