Rockets guard Russell Westbrook has been making the most of the NBA's coronavirus suspension, from training in Los Angeles to donating laptops to Houston students. And Westbrook continued to give back on Thursday in partnership with the Why Not? Foundation.

Westbrook provided meals on Thursday to nurses in the ICU and COVID-19 units at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles, dropping off food from local restaurant The Nice Guy. Westbrook sported gloves and a mask for his delivery before sending a thank you message to the hospital's workers over Instagram.

"Last night I helped provide meals to the nurses in the ICU & COVID Units at my hometown hospital, MLK Community Hospital," Westbrook wrote. "Extremely humbling to be able to do this and we appreciate all your hard work during this time. Thank you for all that you do!"

Westbrook is just one of many Rockets to give back during the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus. Forwards Danuel House and P.J. Tucker have generated money for the Houston Food Bank, while head coach Mike D'Antoni donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Houston guard Ben McLemore found a creative way to help the community as he partnered with manufacturer C3 International to "fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks."

The NBA officially suspended play on March 11. There is still no official return date for the 2019-20 season, though the last week has provided optimism for a return to play in July. The league is reportedly in "exploratory conversations," to resume the season at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They're slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.