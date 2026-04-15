Reed Sheppard May Be the Key to the Rockets' Postseason

The Houston Rockets are in the NBA Playoffs for back-to-back seasons, and although the regular season records were equivalent, the teams were quite different.

Obviously the trade for Kevin Durant changed the look of the offense completely, but the season-ending injury to starting point guard Fred VanVleet made the situation difficult. The Rockets were left without a true point guard and had to figure it out basically on the fly.

The Rockets offense would look very different if VanVleet had been there to be the floor general. Instead, Amen Thompson had to focus on point guard duties while Durant's role significantly increased. Of course, Durant being one of the greatest scorers of all-time was more than fit for this challenge.

Even with the injury of VanVleet, and later key back-up center Steven Adams, the Rockets still found a way to get to 52-30. There was a lot of criticism surrounding the Rockets offense due to the blown leads, inefficiency, and lack of adjustments. KD played at an MVP level. There was another reason that allowed the Rockets to get hot down the stretch and rip off nine wins in the last 10 games.

A common talking point in terms of personnel was starting Reed Sheppard. He remains the only point guard on the roster as Thompson is more of a hybrid who is best used in the dunker's spot or off-ball. Whenever Sheppard took the floor, the Rockets offense flowed much better and gave better looks across the board.

The third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Sheppard's playing time and role significantly increased and he showed his potential. The Rockets are tough to beat when Sheppard gets going and sets up the offense. This is why he could be the key to Houston's playoff run and how long it goes.

Sheppard is an X-Factor

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) warms up prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

While Sheppard was the primary sixth man for the Rockets for most of the year, he was finally inducted into the starting lineup for roughly the last month of the season. The results were there. Sheppard would have occasional starts at times during the year, but was now playing a starting point guard role almost every game from mid-March onwards.

The Rockets have a 16-4 record when Sheppard is in the starting lineup. The offense is just much smoother and becomes easier for the starting five with him handling the point guard duties. It puts Thompson at his natural spot while setting up Jabari Smith Jr. with open, one-on-one shots. Most importantly, it sets up the two Rockets All-Stars in Durant and Alperen Sengun with better opportunities.

The Rockets would get congested in the half-court and had a lack of ball movement that resulted in turnovers. That has changed. The ball movement has gotten better across the board while the turnovers have gone down a bit. Sheppard in the starting lineup gives the Rockets the best chance of winning their first playoff series since 2020.

Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while he shot 43 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three. He was the Rockets' iron man and played all 82 games, while starting 21. While Tari Eason's slump was another reason why Udoka was finally convinced to make the move, Sheppard made it worthwhile.

Eason has gotten a couple starts here and there since he found his shooting, but Sheppard's minutes remain high. The key will be if Sheppard is in the game late. If he plays well, makes good passes and limits turnovers, Houston's offense can be effective.

Sheppard averaged 26.2 minutes per game during the regular season, which is a healthy amount. His defense has improved during the course of the year as well. As long as Sheppard isn't a liability defensively, and is able to make 3-pointers at key moments, he can really propel the Rockets to another level.