SI:AM | The Greek Tragedy in Milwaukee

Good morning, sports fans. This is Brigid Kennedy (of SI:CYMI fame, for those subscribed to another one of Sports Illustrated ’s morning newsletters) here to pinch-hit for Dan Gartland. If you’re looking to confuse those in your life today, try firing off a cryptic post on social media . It worked super well for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In today’s SI:AM:

🇬🇷 The Giannis drama comes to an end

🏀 The NBA welcomes a new class of stars

🐐 Leo Messi stays GOATed

The Giannis trade saga reaches its conclusion

Well, folks—it happened. Just before midnight, no less (par for the course with these NBA trades, I’m telling ya): The Miami Heat agreed to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo , bringing an end to a saga that has hung over both him and the Milwaukee Bucks for the last year.

Things between the NBA superstar and his presumed career-long franchise have been seemingly on the rocks since the Bucks went on yet another disappointing run in the 2025 postseason. At the time, the belief was that Giannis wanted to play for a contender, but Milwaukee’s draft-pick situation meant the front office was going to have an awfully hard time building a team around their guy.

Antetokounmpo himself never outright asked to be traded; he remained pretty coy and vague about the speculation, expertly answering question after question even as the team’s season flittered away and the rumor mill did its thing. As far back as January, even, he said that there “will never be a moment that I will come out and say, ‘I want a trade,’” because “that’s not … in … my … nature. O.K.?” Still, talk persisted for the rest of the season … which then ended on quite the sour note for both parties. (You might recall the league investigation into the Bucks, which Giannis prompted when he accused the team of holding him out on purpose? Yeah, not good.)

After that, it was inevitable that the Greek Freak would move on. The only question was when. As of Monday night, word on the street was that a deal would go down sometime ahead of the draft, which made sense: The Bucks would have the chance to net some picks in a swap, and this year’s pool is chock full of young talent. But the streets were also saying that the team was deciding between two very different packages from Miami and Boston, one of which was believed to be more draft-focused than the other.

For their part, the Celtics “aggressively” pursued Giannis, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, with a package headlined by Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks. Antetokounmpo would have been happy to go there, but Miami—another preferred destination—won out in the end. That final package that the Bucks accepted sends Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round picks (including Miami’s No. 13 in tonight’s draft), a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-rounder to Milwaukee in exchange for Giannis and Bobby Portis. I mean, this is a huge haul : Yes, Brown would have been a big get, but it’s hard to compete with the depth of what the Bucks get from the Heat. Plus, there is no way of knowing whether he would have decided to stick around long-term.

With the offseason’s biggest question finally answered, the takeaways are threefold, as SI’s Blake Silverman opined last night : First, the Heat are in win-now mode, presuming they figure out how to replace some of the depth they lost in the trade. Second, the Bucks are headed for a teardown after years of glory with Giannis, and third, the Celtics might have to do some damage control with Brown, who might be feeling bitter that his name was floated so publicly.

Let the era of Miami Giannis begin.

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The top five …

… clicks to start your day

5. Tyrese Haliburton back on the basketball court?! Well, not in the way you’d think, but he did still notch an assist at the Fever game last night.

4. Norway secured a spot in the round of 32 at the World Cup, and players on the field joined in on the crowd’s Viking celebration . A really fun watch.

3. This absolutely hilarious tweet from MLB’s social admin, who found the intersection of my interests when they combined Love Island with baseball.

2. The moment Brittney Griner became the WNBA’s all-time leader in blocked shots .

1. And the moment Leo Messi became the all-time leading World Cup scorer .