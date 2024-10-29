Inside The Spurs

3 Takeaways from the San Antonio Spurs 106-101 Loss to the Rockets

Although San Antonio fell to the Rockets on Monday night, there were still some bright spots.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 28, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs came up just short in a tough matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday, falling 106-101 and dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Despite some solid performances, the Spurs couldn’t close the gap in the final minutes, allowing the Rockets to level their record at 2-2.

Here are three key takeaways from the game as the Spurs prepare to hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday:

1. Jeremy Sochan Looks Extremely Comfortable

Jeremy Sochan
Oct 28, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

READ MORE: George Karl: San Antonio Spurs Are the Green Bay Packers of the NBA

Jeremy Sochan, back in his natural forward position, continues to impress.

His performance showed what he can do when he's not forced out of position, displaying smart, quick, and efficient play. His 22-point night came with solid rebounding and facilitating, adding four assists and nine total boards.

Sochan’s scoring versatility and defensive awareness are crucial as the Spurs work to establish their core, and his consistency so this season is making him a linchpin for the future.

Sochan's Stats:
Minutes: 34 | FG: 9-19 | 3PT: 0-1 | FT: 4-5 | OREB: 5 | DREB: 4 | REB: 9 | AST: 4 | STL: 0 | BLK: 1 | TO: 2 | PF: 3 | +/-: -12 | PTS: 22

2. Victor Wembanyama’s Dominance on the Boards

Victor Wembanyama
Oct 28, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles up court while defended by Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Victor Wembanyama Shakes Off Early Season Rust in Spurs' Win

Victor Wembanyama continues to be a force on the boards, notching an impressive 20-rebound double-double.

His energy and instincts have him back to full speed, showing that he’s only going to improve from here. With his length and athleticism, he disrupts the opposing offense and gives the Spurs extra possessions, which will be crucial as they refine their team chemistry.

Even with a bit of an off night offensively (14 points on 6-for-14 shooting), Wembanyama’s impact on the glass and defensively was evident throughout the game.

Wembanyama's Stats:
Minutes: 35 | FG: 6-14 | 3PT: 1-5 | FT: 1-2 | OREB: 5 | DREB: 15 | REB: 20 | AST: 5 | STL: 0 | BLK: 4 | TO: 4 | PF: 3 | +/-: -7 | PTS: 14

3. Chris Paul and Malaki Branham Find Their Groove

Chris Paul
Oct 28, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

READ MORE: How Stephon Castle’s Defense is Paving His Way

Though the Spurs couldn’t pull out a win, Chris Paul and Malaki Branham had their first breakout performances of the season.

Branham showcased his shooting efficiency, going 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc to contribute 15 points off the bench. Paul, in turn, played a strong 29 minutes, adding 16 points with three three-pointers and reliable free-throw shooting.

His leadership on the court is becoming indispensable for the Spurs as they try to build momentum early in the season. For San Antonio, they’ll need Paul to continue playing at this level to support their young core's development on and off the court.

Branham’s Stats:
Minutes: 17 | FG: 5-8 | 3PT: 3-5 | FT: 2-2 | OREB: 0 | DREB: 0 | REB: 0 | AST: 1 | STL: 1 | BLK: 0 | TO: 3 | PF: 2 | +/-: +8 | PTS: 15

Paul's Stats:
Minutes: 29 | FG: 5-10 | 3PT: 3-4 | FT: 3-3 | OREB: 1 | DREB: 0 | REB: 1 | AST: 3 | STL: 1 | BLK: 0 | TO: 2 | PF: 4 | +/-: -9 | PTS: 16

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings

It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It

Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News