3 Takeaways from the San Antonio Spurs 106-101 Loss to the Rockets
The San Antonio Spurs came up just short in a tough matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday, falling 106-101 and dropping to 1-2 on the season.
Despite some solid performances, the Spurs couldn’t close the gap in the final minutes, allowing the Rockets to level their record at 2-2.
Here are three key takeaways from the game as the Spurs prepare to hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday:
1. Jeremy Sochan Looks Extremely Comfortable
READ MORE: George Karl: San Antonio Spurs Are the Green Bay Packers of the NBA
Jeremy Sochan, back in his natural forward position, continues to impress.
His performance showed what he can do when he's not forced out of position, displaying smart, quick, and efficient play. His 22-point night came with solid rebounding and facilitating, adding four assists and nine total boards.
Sochan’s scoring versatility and defensive awareness are crucial as the Spurs work to establish their core, and his consistency so this season is making him a linchpin for the future.
Sochan's Stats:
Minutes: 34 | FG: 9-19 | 3PT: 0-1 | FT: 4-5 | OREB: 5 | DREB: 4 | REB: 9 | AST: 4 | STL: 0 | BLK: 1 | TO: 2 | PF: 3 | +/-: -12 | PTS: 22
2. Victor Wembanyama’s Dominance on the Boards
READ MORE: Victor Wembanyama Shakes Off Early Season Rust in Spurs' Win
Victor Wembanyama continues to be a force on the boards, notching an impressive 20-rebound double-double.
His energy and instincts have him back to full speed, showing that he’s only going to improve from here. With his length and athleticism, he disrupts the opposing offense and gives the Spurs extra possessions, which will be crucial as they refine their team chemistry.
Even with a bit of an off night offensively (14 points on 6-for-14 shooting), Wembanyama’s impact on the glass and defensively was evident throughout the game.
Wembanyama's Stats:
Minutes: 35 | FG: 6-14 | 3PT: 1-5 | FT: 1-2 | OREB: 5 | DREB: 15 | REB: 20 | AST: 5 | STL: 0 | BLK: 4 | TO: 4 | PF: 3 | +/-: -7 | PTS: 14
3. Chris Paul and Malaki Branham Find Their Groove
READ MORE: How Stephon Castle’s Defense is Paving His Way
Though the Spurs couldn’t pull out a win, Chris Paul and Malaki Branham had their first breakout performances of the season.
Branham showcased his shooting efficiency, going 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc to contribute 15 points off the bench. Paul, in turn, played a strong 29 minutes, adding 16 points with three three-pointers and reliable free-throw shooting.
His leadership on the court is becoming indispensable for the Spurs as they try to build momentum early in the season. For San Antonio, they’ll need Paul to continue playing at this level to support their young core's development on and off the court.
Branham’s Stats:
Minutes: 17 | FG: 5-8 | 3PT: 3-5 | FT: 2-2 | OREB: 0 | DREB: 0 | REB: 0 | AST: 1 | STL: 1 | BLK: 0 | TO: 3 | PF: 2 | +/-: +8 | PTS: 15
Paul's Stats:
Minutes: 29 | FG: 5-10 | 3PT: 3-4 | FT: 3-3 | OREB: 1 | DREB: 0 | REB: 1 | AST: 3 | STL: 1 | BLK: 0 | TO: 2 | PF: 4 | +/-: -9 | PTS: 16
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'