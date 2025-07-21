Chris Paul Breaks Silence on Signing With LA Clippers
The LA Clippers have made major splashes this offseason, revamping their roster around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Along with Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, and John Collins, the Clippers' most recent addition is former San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul.
ESPN's Shams Charania announced that Paul has agreed to sign a contract to return to the Clippers. The 2025-26 season will likely be his last in the league after spending last year with the Spurs.
In San Antonio, the 40-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while playing all 82 games. Although an aging veteran, Paul is still incredibly durable and productive as a floor general, and should bring that same prowess to the Clippers as they inch closer toward title contention.
In light of re-signing with the Clippers, Paul took to social media to break his silence after agreeing to join LA. The 12-time All-Star appears to be excited for what is likely his final NBA season, spending it with the team he found great success.
Paul reposted NBA insider Chris Haynes' breaking news post on Instagram, captioning it with the fingers crossed emoji. He spent six seasons with the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, leading them to multiple Western Conference Semifinal appearances. Although he could never get LA over the hump, the reunion has been perceived as positive by almost all NBA fans.
The Clippers, more importantly, have a legitimate 10-man rotation with plenty of playoff experience. LA has one of the oldest rosters in the NBA, but still has plenty of added talent after a brutal first-round exit last season.
