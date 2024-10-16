Spurs Rookie Review: How Have Stephon Castle, Harrison Ingram Fared in Preseason?
Though selected at very different positions in the 2024 NBA Draft, rookies Stephon Castle and Harrison Ingram are expected to be contributors early into their career with the San Antonio Spurs.
After a season at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 22-60 record last season, the Spurs looked to make improvements in the offseason to help start a winning trajectory. Veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes should help that through their experience, but so can the rookies.
Both Castle and Ingram have made appearances in San Antonio's preseason slate with varying results, but enough has been shown to get a glimpse at what their respective roles could be heading into the regular season.
Here's what they've been up to:
Stephon Castle
As the Spurs' prized No. 4 pick, Castle has high expectations as his first year in the league approaches.
The guard has appeared in all four of San Antonio's preseason games thus far, averaging 9.8 points in 20 minutes per game. His best performance came against the Orlando Magic, where he dropped 17 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.
Castle's shooting numbers have been encouraging over the stretch, knocking down 3-of-7 shots from behind the arc in the first three games. He did struggle against the Miami Heat with an 0-of-4 clip, but overall, his shot has been more fluid than might've been expected.
Along with that, Castle has been able to get to the free-throw line at a high rate, using his ability to draw fouls through strong drives at the rim. It's one of the easiest ways to score in basketball, and the Spurs having that will add a boost to their offense.
Of course, Castle's knack for defense has been on display, too. He's recorded a combined four steals so far, using his length in the backcourt to make the game tough against opposing players on the perimeter. It's been the area he's received recognition the most for coming out of UConn, and that doesn't seem to be changing in the NBA.
"He doesn’t say too much," Zach Collins said, "but you can tell that he’s learning and receiving. You can see him processing things on the court."
It's clear that Castle has all of the capabilities to receive a large role in San Antonio right out the gate, potentially even playing his way into a starting spot as the year rolls along.
Harrison Ingram
The preseason has been less kind to the No. 48 pick, but regardless, Ingram will have a place with the Spurs in some capacity.
The forward has only played 24 minutes through four games, including a DNP against the Heat. In that stretch, he's only amassed a total of four points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal on 2-of-5 shooting.
There simply hasn't been enough of a sample size to credit or discredit Ingram's performance in the preseason, and it leaves him unlikely to be playing on the main roster upon the start of the regular season. Instead, San Antonio is expected to send him to the G League.
"He just got here. He's a hard worker," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "I don't know his game, really. He'll play in the G League and then I'll find out more, but he's willing."
It may not be the big leagues, but the valuable learning experience and reps in the G League could certainly help Ingram make his way to NBA play before the regular season ends. The Spurs could always use help in the bench unit, especially if they were to make some deals at the trade deadline.
Ingram won't make the same impact as Castle in his rookie year, but then again, in no way was he expected to. He'll get his chance, it just won't happen immediately.
