Spurs Starter, Wednesday, October 16, 2024: Devin Vassell Shares Injury Update
Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
Prior to the start of training camp, it was announced that San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell was going to miss the beginning of the regular season, meaning he was also out for the preseason.
That news wasn't mulled over for too long — the Spurs had to quickly shift to a next-man up mindset — but it was no secret that the fifth-year vet was going to be missed.
"Devin is Devin," Julian Champagnie said. "He's one of our main guys."
Luckily for Champagnie and the rest of San Antonio, Vassell seems to be on track to be cleared around Nov. 1, as originally anticipated. Just before tipoff between the Spurs and Miami Heat, Vassell took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give a brief update.
Vassell's words can't be taken in place of an official team clearance, but does bode well for his recovery, as the Spurs prepare for their season opener against the Dallas Mavericks.
The shooting guard likely won't be good to go by then, but it might not be too long after that before he'll rejoin the squad.
Now, onto the headlines:
THE NEWS
THE SCHEDULE
There are eight days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (L 112-107)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (W 107-97)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (W 126-120)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (L 120-117)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"If you played the whole quarter, it'd be 29 minutes."- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 16, 1973: After losing their first four games as the San Antonio Spurs, they finally notched a win by defeating the Virginia Squires 116-106.
THE CLOSER
