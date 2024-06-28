Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter: June 28, 2024: San Antonio Welcomes 2024 3-Man Draft Class

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Matt Guzman

The San Antonio Spurs selected UConn's Stephon Castle, Spain's Juan Nuñez and North Carolina's Harrison Ingram to make up their 2024 draft class.
The San Antonio Spurs selected UConn's Stephon Castle, Spain's Juan Nuñez and North Carolina's Harrison Ingram to make up their 2024 draft class. /
In this story:

Happy Friday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.

The San Antonio Spurs finally know the names of their rookies.

With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, general manager Brian Wright and company selected UConn guard Stephon Castle to help add some instant offense and playmaking next seaoson. He's got some work to do on his shooting, but as a rookie, he also has ample time to improve.

In the second round, San Antonio selected Spanish point guard Juan Nuñez, who has been praised as one of the draft classes' best passers. He may or may not be suiting up for the Spurs this season, but once he develops, he's likely to make a strong impact through ball distribution alongside Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell.

READ MORE: San Antonio Spurs Got 'Fair Value' For Rob Dillingham, No. 8 Pick

Following Nuñez was North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram, who does bring shooting to the mix. So far, he's more of an outside threat, but that's certainly subject to change as he grows in the NBA and likely through the G League.

Overall, a strong class for the Spurs, who clearly prioritized players they felt would solve unique roles as the entirety of the young roster looks to grow and develop. An introductory press conference is slated for Saturday, June 29, for fans to hear what each player has to say about playing in San Antonio.

Until then, here are some other headlines:

THE NEWS

1. READ: EVERYTHING SPURS ROOKIE STEPHON CASTLE SAID DURING DRAFT PRESSER

A full transcript of what former UConn guard Stephon Castle said after being selected fourth overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Check it out above.

2. READ: STEPHON CASTLE'S CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE COULD HELP SPURS SOON

UConn guard Stephon Castle was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the fourth overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, and his experinece being a "winner" at UConn could certainly bode well for his immediate impact.

Read the full story above.

3. READ: WHY WOULD SPURS TRADE DILLINGHAM? NOW WE KNOW.

The San Antonio Spurs made a puzzling decision to trade away the No. 8 pick — Kentucky's Rob Dillingham — mere minutes after the selection was made, but general manager Brian Wright, breaking his initial silence, explained why.

Read the full story above.

THE DRAFT

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the three profiles of the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Nuñez


Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

AROUND THE NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

THE CLOSER

Make sure to check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Friday.

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News