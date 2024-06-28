Spurs Starter: June 28, 2024: San Antonio Welcomes 2024 3-Man Draft Class
Happy Friday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
The San Antonio Spurs finally know the names of their rookies.
With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, general manager Brian Wright and company selected UConn guard Stephon Castle to help add some instant offense and playmaking next seaoson. He's got some work to do on his shooting, but as a rookie, he also has ample time to improve.
In the second round, San Antonio selected Spanish point guard Juan Nuñez, who has been praised as one of the draft classes' best passers. He may or may not be suiting up for the Spurs this season, but once he develops, he's likely to make a strong impact through ball distribution alongside Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell.
READ MORE: San Antonio Spurs Got 'Fair Value' For Rob Dillingham, No. 8 Pick
Following Nuñez was North Carolina forward Harrison Ingram, who does bring shooting to the mix. So far, he's more of an outside threat, but that's certainly subject to change as he grows in the NBA and likely through the G League.
Overall, a strong class for the Spurs, who clearly prioritized players they felt would solve unique roles as the entirety of the young roster looks to grow and develop. An introductory press conference is slated for Saturday, June 29, for fans to hear what each player has to say about playing in San Antonio.
Until then, here are some other headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: EVERYTHING SPURS ROOKIE STEPHON CASTLE SAID DURING DRAFT PRESSER
A full transcript of what former UConn guard Stephon Castle said after being selected fourth overall by the San Antonio Spurs.
Check it out above.
2. READ: STEPHON CASTLE'S CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE COULD HELP SPURS SOON
UConn guard Stephon Castle was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the fourth overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, and his experinece being a "winner" at UConn could certainly bode well for his immediate impact.
Read the full story above.
3. READ: WHY WOULD SPURS TRADE DILLINGHAM? NOW WE KNOW.
The San Antonio Spurs made a puzzling decision to trade away the No. 8 pick — Kentucky's Rob Dillingham — mere minutes after the selection was made, but general manager Brian Wright, breaking his initial silence, explained why.
Read the full story above.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the three profiles of the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Nuñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Hawks Select French Teen Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 Overall
- Los Angeles Lakers Select LeBron James' Son With No. 55 Pick
- ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Sounds Off On NBA 'Nepotism'
- OKC Thunder Trade Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso
- Hornets Trade for Nuggets' Reggie Jackson
THE CLOSER
Make sure to check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Friday.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI