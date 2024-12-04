Spurs Starter, Wednesday, December 4, 2024: Sochan's Bright Green Hair is Back
Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome back to your morning Spurs Starter.
Jeremy Sochan made a colorful return to the court against the Suns on Tuesday, bringing back his signature bright green hair, this time with a Rodman-esque twist.
After sitting out with a thumb injury, Sochan showed he’s not afraid to stand out, both in his style and his play. The bold look has become a signature of his personality, making a statement every time he steps on the floor.
Even though the Spurs were eliminated from the NBA Cup, Sochan’s vibrant hairstyle and comeback performance were definitely one of the game’s highlights.
Now, on to the headlines:
The News
1. READ: Spurs Fall to Suns, Phoenix Suffers Injury Setback
The San Antonio Spurs suffered a defeat in the NBA Cup on Tuesday night.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Scores Inaugural Monthly Accolade
In 16 games, the second-year player led the league with 3.56 blocks per game and 57 total blocks while averaging 1.31 steals in October/November.
Read the full story at the link above.
3. READ: 'Super Easy': 2-Way Rookie Riley Minix Shining Early with Austin Spurs
Riley Minix has spent a majority of his rookie season in Austin with the San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate, but he hasn't altered his mindset, work ethic or play style. So far, that's paid off.
Read the full story at the link above.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled | Next: Thursday vs. Bulls. 7:00 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Lonzo Ball Gives Blunt Feedback to Brother LiAngelo on NBA Future
- Los Angeles Lakers Getting a Statue of Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley
- Celtics Announcer Has Epic Reaction to Jaylen Brown's Massive Poster Dunk
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
Quote of the Day
“In Phil's case, I was personally thrilled he came back, because I think it's huge for the league. When you think about what he's done and how many championships he's won, there's always drama when he comes back in.” - Gregg Popovich
This Day in Spurs History
December 4, 1983: Signed free agent John Lucas; Waived Roger Phegley. Lucas led the Spurs in assists even after starting the season in the CBA.
The Closer
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here