Spurs' Victor Wembanyama 'Not Sure' Why His Height Still A Conversation

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama doesn't care for the discourse surrounding his height

Oct 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama doesn't know why it's still a talking point. Does it really matter if he's 7-foot-4 or 7-foot-5?

"I'm taller than everybody else," the San Antonio Spurs star said after practice before the regular season. "That's all you need to know."

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama
Oct 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Upon entering the NBA, Wembanyama was listed at 7-foot-3. Using measurements from his EuroBasket profile and his personal statement on ESPN, Spurs On SI opted to go against the norm and refer to him as 7-foot-4.

It took two years, but Wembanyama finally confirmed that measurement.

“I’m 7-foot-4 barefoot," he said in French. “I haven’t measured myself in centimeters since my days at ASVEL ... the truth is, sometimes I'm surprised that it's still a conversation."

Wembanyama Talks Height

The NBA previously listed Wembanyama at 7-foot-5 on its website while the Spurs — citing a league error — listed him at 7-foot-4 on official game notes and press releases. Since then, the NBA has changed its official measurement to match San Antonio's.

“None of us are close, so it’s all a guess," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. I got no clue. I've got to stand on this chair and get the measuring stick, so I know he’s taller than me. (He's) 7-something.”

Wembanyama will be referred to as 7-foot-4 again this season. Whether that's his true height remains a mystery — one the Frenchman isn't keen on solving. But he is prepared to make his return to the court.

"We haven't had the authenticity of a high-stakes game, yet," Wembanyama said after the team's preseason opener, "but ... it feels great (to play basketball)."

The Spurs open their season Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, beginning what they hope will be a quest to the playoffs. Wembanyama was the first to put a number on San Antonio's expectations this season.

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center/forward Tony Bradley (13)
Oct 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center/forward Tony Bradley (13) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"Success would be getting into the playoffs and not the play-in (tournament)," he said, "so, I guess that means (the) sixth seed."

Whether they accomplish their goal or not will be of utmost priority for the Spurs, who haven't been to the NBA Playoffs since 2019. They won't be concerned over an inch or two.

"He looks ready," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Wembanyama. "Victor had a very, very well, all-around camp."

Tipoff from American Airlines Center between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks is set for 9:30 p.m. EST Wednesday night.

