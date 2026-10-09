SAN ANTONIO — On the spectrum of love and support, Derrick White and Kawhi Leonard couldn't be further apart at Frost Bank Center. Kingston Flemings leans toward the former.

Like White when he visits South Texas, Flemings received an ovation from San Antonio Spurs fans in attendance for their team's preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night. The 19-year-old never played for the Spurs, but he still calls San Antonio home.

"I wouldn't say the gym feels like home," Flemings clarified in the locker room following the Hawks' 123-116 win over the Spurs, "but San Antonio is always home."

After Atlanta fell to 0-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies at home to begin its preseason slate, the team had two days off before hitting the court again in San Antonio. Flemings used Day 2 to pay a visit to Brennan High School — he was told ESPN needed some B-roll footage of him in the gym where he grew up, per the San Antonio Express-News.

Instead, the Bears had set up a surprise jersey retirement ceremony, where Flemings was set to become the second basketball player in school history with his number in the rafters.

"Tremendous honor for him," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said pregame. "(It's) great that there's so much support from the players and everyone ... it's not surprising."

Oct 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (4) watches teammates warm up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flemings Hawks teammates made the trek to watch the rookie have his moment in the spotlight, joined by his family, current Brennan students and Kelvin Sampson, a long-time friend of Gregg Popovich who coached Flemings during his lone season at Houston.

"Every walk of my life was there," Flemings said. "Everyone kept it a secret. It was crazy."

One night later, those same faces — some in the building again — watched Flemings log 15 points, five assists and three steals to will the Hawks to a preseason victory over the Spurs. Flemings donned a pair of sneakers honoring his hometown and his high school.

"I worked a lot to get here," Flemings said. "Seeing everyone (at Brennan) ... and then people here, it shows the support I have. It was definitely a great moment."

Since arriving in Atlanta via the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Flemings has imposed himself on both ends of the floor. Snyder has already noticed his quick hands and reliable jump shot, but also sees flashes of a rookie still learning the speed of the league.

"There were times when we're over-dribbling," Snyder said. "The ball's staying on one side of the floor and we're playing pick-and-roll, but they're shifted ... that's something (about) Kingston. As he grows, he's going to feel the tempo of the game and be able to use his speed."

Flemings is aware of the learning curve he's on. Joining a roster with an average age of 25, he's far from the only player who still has experience to gain.

As he continues facing more physical teams, he'll have to find ways to use his size to his advantage. Calming his thoughts down while attempting to run an offense will come first.

"A lot of times, I almost overthink," Flemings admitted. "I'm looking at (my) ball-handling too much ... slowing my mind down will make me play a little better. When my mind is moving fast and I'm processing everything at the same time, that's when I struggle."

Oct 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin (0) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie had no issues facing the Spurs' bench on Thursday, but avoiding Victor Wembanyama — who joined the Spurs' starters on the bench for the second half — for most of the game meant he was far from experiencing facing one of the NBA's best defenders.

"He covers so much space on the court," Flemings said. "Some things that you think are open kind of aren't. They can run coverages that other teams can't."

The Hawks next face the Spurs on Dec. 27, again at Frost Bank Center. From what they've seen so far, they know Flemings will welcome the challenge of going at Wembanyama with open arms. He's held the same mindset from the day he was drafted.

"The one thing we've seen is when you do show him something," Snyder began, "there's a real thirst to learn and he's able to apply it quickly. He's a growth boss ... it's never linear."

Added Hawks veteran C.J. McCollum: "He's super smart. Very ahead of his time."

Snyder didn't have to be around Flemings for more than a few hours to understand the appeal. If he continues to develop the way Atlanta believes he can, he'll find himself a larger role in its rotation as the season goes on. His personality already vouches for him.

For now, Flemings calls State Farm Arena "home," but his teammates can understand the cheers that rained from the stands in San Antonio on Thursday. They joined them.

"It felt good being back home for a little bit," Flemings said. "It felt good to get a win."