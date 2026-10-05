SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs fans came to the Frost Bank Center for the first time since the Finals, and Victor Wembanyama put on a show for them.

The 7-foot-5 spectacle is always good for a handful of exclamation-point blocks and dunks, but the thing that always made him such a compelling player is that he often plays like a supersized guard. On Sunday night at the Spurs' Silver & Black Scrimmage, he showed that he's been polishing this part of his game over the summer.

With all the free expression of an open scrimmage, we got an unfettered look at Wembanyama's playmaking prowess. He created a great deal of his own chances with the ball in his hands, both in isolation opportunities and as the gigantic guard in the pick and roll.

In the first quarter Wemby tested out his crossover dribble against Luke Kornet, first on a cleared out wing for a mid-range jumper. Then he read a fleeting screen at the top, jabbed right, dribbled left, crossed right, immediately crossed behind his back to his left, took his two steps and finished with the off hand.

Cross cross lefty scoop, Wemby is disgustingly smooth pic.twitter.com/udqemT8XSL — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) October 4, 2026

The combination of moves is impressive at any size, but when the largest player in the league does it with the skill and body control of an elite guard it's pretty mind boggling. He leans his enormous torso forward, chest almost parallel with the floor when he crosses over, his fingertips almost grazing the hardwood to protect the ball from undue harm. It's silky smooth, complete control.

He's never let the fact that he's gigantic change the way he trains his guard skills, and that shows up when he puts them on display like this.

Wembanyama also did a good job of finding his teammates all over the court, the bookworm making excellent reads through the night in transition and in pick and rolls. He has plenty of teammates who provide a fascinating array of complimentary skills as screeners. Anyone from Steph Castle to Tobias Harris can set it, and whether they pop to the arc or short roll into the middle Wemby will have options and the defense will likely be compromised if not in scramble mode.

Rounding out the guard skills, Wembanyama also got some deep shots to fall. He drilled one from the corner before going great-white-shark-with-a-frickin-laser-beam-attached-to-his-head mode on the final possession of the first half. Carter Bryant did all he could as Wemby sized him up, hesitated, and took one tremendous step back before drilling the shot.

7’5” hesi stepback, good grief pic.twitter.com/eAONgbbXMw — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) October 4, 2026

The crowd began to buzz as the big man probed, and seeing the skyscraping superstar hit an unblockable, Hardenesque iso triple sent them into a frenzy. He's fun enough to watch on a screen, and almost magical in person. It's possible that nobody in the history of human entertainers has brought more size and skill to the stage than Wembanyama.

But that combination isn't the only compelling thing about him. The brain that pilots his fearsome frame is intelligent and curious, always looking for things to learn and ways to improve. When he came off the floor in the scrimmage, he picked up a whiteboard and drew up a play.

Quand Wemby dessine un plan de jeu pour son équipe, ses jeunes coéquipiers s’assoient, se taisent, et écoutent religieusement 😅 pic.twitter.com/YezIwc2izP — Maxime Aubin (@MaximeAubin1) October 5, 2026

"They missed the shot, and he took it very personal, which I think we all do when you draw up a good play, you feel like you get a good shot, and they don't make it," coach Mitch Johnson said with a smile after the game.

A guard's role as a coach on the floor is a skill that can be learned like any other. What can't be taught and must be earned is the attention and respect that Wembanyama commands, from Taelon Peter on a training camp deal to Tobias Harris entering season number 16.

When the regular season starts, we'll if Wembanyama's perimeter playmaking persists or if he focuses more on the interior. Whatever the stylistic balance looks like, the leadership will be there all year long.