Spurs Starter, Monday, December 2, 2024: Wembanyama's Triple Double Lifts Spurs Over Kings
Happy Monday, Por Vida fans! Welcome back to your morning Spurs Starter.
Last night, Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs to a 127-125 win over the Sacramento Kings on the back of his third career triple double. However, it was the French Phenom's first of the 2024-25 season. The win elevated the Spurs to 11-9 on the young season.
The Spurs fought back from a 17-point first quarter deficit to take the win, using a big third quarter run to take the lead.
San Antonio connected on a franchise record 23 shots from beyond the arc in the game, finishing 23-46 from deep.
Now, on to the headlines:
The News
1. READ: 'Super Easy': 2-Way Rookie Riley Minix Shining Early with Austin Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have been without Jeremy Sochan for 11 full games, going 7-4 in the process. Luckily for them, the Polish forward is likely to make his return in the coming weeks.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Stephon Castle Is Making Noise
Can the former No. 4 pick from UConn surpass Philadelphia's Jared McCain?
Read the full story at the link above.
3. WATCH: Victor Wembanyama: Basketball Gods Upset Over Spurs' Mental Mistakes
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Wednesday night's 119-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Read the full story at the link above.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled for tonight. Next game: Dec. 3 @ Phoenix Suns.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Lonzo Ball Gives Blunt Feedback to Brother LiAngelo on NBA Future
- Los Angeles Lakers Getting a Statue of Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley
- Celtics Announcer Has Epic Reaction to Jaylen Brown's Massive Poster Dunk
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
Quote of the Day
“I think the city’s supportive of the team because of two things. The culture of the city is one of fiesta — people want to have a good time, and our business people have done a good job in providing that type of atmosphere at the game. But also, we’ve won for 27 years. I think we’re second or third in all-time victories since the franchise came into existence."- R.C. Buford
This Day in Spurs History
December 2, 1999: By pulling out a 96-94 victory at the New Jersey Nets, the started the season with a franchise best 14-3 mark.
The Closer
