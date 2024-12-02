Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Monday, December 2, 2024: Wembanyama's Triple Double Lifts Spurs Over Kings

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft and more.

Tanner Marlar

December 1, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Happy Monday, Por Vida fans! Welcome back to your morning Spurs Starter.

Last night, Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs to a 127-125 win over the Sacramento Kings on the back of his third career triple double. However, it was the French Phenom's first of the 2024-25 season. The win elevated the Spurs to 11-9 on the young season.

The Spurs fought back from a 17-point first quarter deficit to take the win, using a big third quarter run to take the lead.

San Antonio connected on a franchise record 23 shots from beyond the arc in the game, finishing 23-46 from deep.

Now, on to the headlines:

The News

1. READ: 'Super Easy': 2-Way Rookie Riley Minix Shining Early with Austin Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have been without Jeremy Sochan for 11 full games, going 7-4 in the process. Luckily for them, the Polish forward is likely to make his return in the coming weeks.

2. READ: NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Stephon Castle Is Making Noise

Can the former No. 4 pick from UConn surpass Philadelphia's Jared McCain?

3. WATCH: Victor Wembanyama: Basketball Gods Upset Over Spurs' Mental Mistakes

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Wednesday night's 119-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Today's Schedule

No game scheduled for tonight. Next game: Dec. 3 @ Phoenix Suns.

The Full Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

Around the NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

Quote of the Day

“I think the city’s supportive of the team because of two things. The culture of the city is one of fiesta — people want to have a good time, and our business people have done a good job in providing that type of atmosphere at the game. But also, we’ve won for 27 years. I think we’re second or third in all-time victories since the franchise came into existence."

R.C. Buford

This Day in Spurs History

December 2, 1999: By pulling out a 96-94 victory at the New Jersey Nets, the started the season with a franchise best 14-3 mark.

The Closer

