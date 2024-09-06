Suns Have Most Regrettable NBA Contract
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have one of the most regrettable contracts in the league, according to Bleacher Report.
Suns star Bradley Beal was acquired last summer via trade with the Washington Wizards and played just 53 games while dealing with various injuries through the 2023-24 season.
Beal's $50.2 million salary for the upcoming season on top of his remaining deal (three-year, $181 million) ranks as one of the worst NBA contracts in the eyes of B/R.
"The Suns traded for Beal, and while they didn't give up much to get him from the Washington Wizards, that financial commitment—along with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant—puts Phoenix in difficult financial straits for at least the next two seasons," wrote Eric Pincus.
"As the Wizards saw, dealing a player with a rare no-trade clause can be extremely difficult."
Beal's 9/10 rating on how regrettable the contract is tied for second with Jordan Poole (Washington Wizards) and Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets).
Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) was the only 10/10.
Beal is just a few years removed from being a 30 point per game scorer in the league, and perhaps the additions of new coach Mike Budenholzer and legitimate point guards Tyus Jones/Monte Morris will help Beal slide back into more familiar territory.
Naturally, Beal's numbers were going to drop playing alongside the likes of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, though his efficiency was notable despite all the various roles:
Our own Kevin Hicks pegged Beal as a potential x-factor for the upcoming season:
"The 2023-24 season was largely one to forget - and Beal's days as a maximum-level player could be behind him - but the evidence points to the combo guard being the X-factor for the franchise this upcoming season," wrote Hicks.
"He has proven to be capable of playing multiple roles on offense, buying in on defense, and being one of the few players that frequently pressured the rim last season.
"Now is the time to build off of that foundation, to buy into Mike Budenholzer's offensive system, and continue to make the necessary sacrifices for the good of the team."
If Beal can return to previous heights, the Suns could be in serious business.