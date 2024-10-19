Heat Waive Former Suns Player
PHOENIX -- The Miami Heat have waived former Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little, according to the team. Little was one of four roster cuts made ahead of the regular season.
From their official press release:
"Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have waived Nassir Little, Zyon Pullin, Isaiah Stevens and Warren Washington.
"Little, who was signed on September 24, appeared in two preseason games with the HEAT totaling 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 4-of-14 from the field, 4-of-8 from three-point range and 4-of-6 from the foul line."
Little - who is 24 years old - entered the NBA as a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft with the Portland Trail Blazers - who he spent the first few years of his career with prior to the Suns acquiring him.
Little was part of the massive three-team trade that netted Damian Lillard in Milwaukee, Deandre Ayton in Portland and Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic in Phoenix.
Little played in 45 games for the Suns in the 2023-24 season with two starts. He averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per night.
Little - thanks to his salary - was thought to have been a potential trade piece for the Suns down the line before he was waived in late August.
In late September, he signed for the Heat before now hitting the free agent pool once again.
