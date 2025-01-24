Report: Suns Could Develop Interest in Eastern Conference Star
PHOENIX -- With their well-known interest in Jimmy Butler, the Phoenix Suns could reportedly pursue another Eastern Conference star ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported Friday that the Suns could develop interest in Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine:
"Sources say Phoenix, to name one example, could emerge with interest in exploring a swap of Bradley Beal for LaVine, sources said, depending on how the rest of the trade landscape develops in the coming weeks."
The 29-year-old LaVine, who has two seasons remaining on his contract after this year, is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting a career-best 51.3% from the floor and 45.1% from 3-point range. He has also performed well defensively this season.
Despite his name being featured in trade rumors since last season, Fischer reported that LaVine wants to stay a Bull:
"Sources tell The Stein Line that LaVine, who has put himself in contention for a third career All-Star selection with his strong play for the Bulls thus far this season, would prefer to remain in Chicago beyond the Feb. 6 deadline."
Beal would have to waive his no-trade clause to go to Chicago, who has a 19-26 record, but is the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Beal's college coach at Florida, Billy Donovan, is the Bulls coach.
In comparison to Chicago, the Suns are the 10th seed in the Western Conference, but do have a 22-21 record.
With the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks reportedly not interested in Beal in a potential multi-team Butler trade, this LaVine scenario could gain traction over the next couple weeks. However, there have been several rumors that LaVine gets traded to Milwaukee in a four- or more team deal with Beal landing in Chicago and Butler in Phoenix.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps reported today that the Suns are still very interested in Butler, especially after their trade for picks with the Utah Jazz earlier this week.
"Phoenix, currently fighting for positioning in the West play-in race, showed just how desperate it is by trading its unprotected 2031 first-round pick for three lower-value firsts: either the 29th or 30th pick in this year's draft, plus the worst of Utah, Cleveland and Minnesota's picks in both the 2027 and 2029 drafts.
"Tuesday's deal gave the Suns some flexibility in their dealings now but at the cost of mortgaging their future even further. Maybe doing so will help get Jimmy Butler to Phoenix -- sources said landing the 35-year-old forward remains the team's top objective."
A lot of moves could unfold by the Feb. 6 deadline, so stay tuned.