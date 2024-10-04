Suns Feel Much Better, Energized Under New Coach
PHOENIX -- The vibes are different around these Phoenix Suns.
Don't take that from fans - or media - take it from the players themselves.
"For me, this environment now is even light years better than what we experienced, everybody from last year," said Suns guard Bradley Beal (h/t Duane Rankin).
"It's just a new energy. Just a new burst of joy and passion for the game. We're excited about the pieces we added. It's a lot we can look forward to."
These comments come under the new guidance of coach Mike Budenholzer, who took over the driver's seat for Frank Vogel after the prior coach was fired just one season into his tenure.
There were reports that surfaced towards the end of Phoenix's 2023-24 season that Vogel had lost the grip and respect of the locker room.
"Across the season, Young was in charge of the Suns’ game plans on the offensive end, which featured a heavy dose of pick-and-rolls for Booker and Beal. But Phoenix’s players questioned the coaching staff’s inability to structure the offense and maximize the output of a lineup featuring three of the game’s best scorers, per team sources," said The Athletic after the Suns were swept out of the postseason.
Things should be different under Budenholzer - who has a strong track record of winning at the NBA level.
Devin Booker told reporters Suns training camp has had great energy through its first few days.
"Everybody is ready to go,” Booker said. “Great energy in there, fresh energy, new energy. And we're having fun with it at the same time. It's been a lot of conditioning, a lot of hard work. A lot of competing and fun at the same time.”
The Suns take on their first preseason assignment on Sunday when they battle the Los Angeles Lakers.