Report: Suns Waive Frank Kaminsky
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are waiving forward Frank Kaminsky, according to reports from The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin and HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
From Scotto: "The Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Kaminsky, league sources told . Kaminsky has averaged 8.8 points and shot 35% from 3-point range in eight NBA seasons."
From Rankin: "Being told the Phoenix Suns aren't keeping Frank Kaminsky. Training camp invite. Suns have a roster spot open on their 15-man standard roster. Must turn in that roster to the league right before the NBA opens the 2024-25 season Oct. 22."
Many Suns fans thought Kaminsky was going to snag Phoenix's 15th and final roster spot ahead of the beginning of the regular season. Earlier this week, the Suns waived Mamadi Diakite, Moses Wood and Paul Watson.
Kaminsky was brought on under a pure camp invite like Rankin stated, and it's clear new Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer wasn't impressed with Kaminsky enough to keep him around.
“I love being back here, being back in this building, being back with this organization,” Kaminsky told reporters at Suns Media Day. He previously spent time with Phoenix during their run to the 2021 NBA Finals.
“I feel so much support here. I haven’t really had it anywhere else I go.”
The Suns begin the regular season on Oct. 23.
More Phoenix Suns News
Analyst: Bradley Beal's Contract Among Worst in NBA | Suns Have One of NBA's Top Offenses | Insider Reveals Where Suns, Kevin Durant Contract Stands | What We Learned From Suns Preseason | Takeaways From Suns Preseason Finale | Suns Collapse vs Lakers in OT | Kevin Durant Voted Top Ten NBA Player | Suns Got Major Steal in Rookie |