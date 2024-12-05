Three Best Bets for Suns vs Pelicans
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are set to battle on Thursday night, and the two sides couldn't have started in more polar opposite directions.
Phoenix is 12-8 while New Orleans is just 4-18, though the injury bug has bit both squads thus far.
The Pelicans did get a massive boost ahead of tonight when all three of Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Yves Missi were boosted to available in terms of status vs Phoenix. The Suns will be without Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic due to injury.
Three of the best prop bets tonight:
Trey Murphy Under 9.5 Rebounds + Assists
Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: "I’m fading New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III in his rebounds and assists prop, as he’s picked up 10 or more rebounds and assists in just two of his nine games in the 2024-25 season.
"The key here is looking at Murphy’s potential assists and rebound chances to see his ceiling – and it’s not high.
"So far this season, he’s averaging just 4.0 potential assists and 7.4 rebound chances per game. He’s also picked up just 12 total rebounds and assists in the last two games with CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray back in the lineup.
"I can’t get behind him at this number on Thursday night."
Devin Booker Over 29.5 Points
Quinn Allen, Covers: "Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant’s injury problems reared their ugly head again on Wednesday, with the future Hall of Famer being ruled out for the next 1-2 weeks after just returning from a strained calf. With KD sidelined again, the offensive load will largely be on Devin Booker’s shoulders.
"The former Kentucky standout has been solid in 2023-24, averaging 25 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while playing in every single game. Book has only hit the Over in points in two of the last five contests, but again, the rock will be in his hands a lot here.
"Plus, Booker stepped up after Durant left with the injury the other night, scoring 29 in 38 minutes of action. We also have to consider just how poor the New Orleans Pelicans are, ranking 28th in defensive rating. Booker absolutely cooked the Pels last season in three games, averaging a mind-boggling 43 points.
"I expect him to show out tonight with his co-star watching from the bench."
Devin Booker Over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made
Griffin Wong, DraftKings: "Amid their woeful season, the Pelicans have particularly struggled defending the three-point line. New Orleans has allowed opponents to attempt 38.7 threes per game, the seventh-highest rate in the league. To make matters even worse for them, opponents have been hitting them at 37.3% clip, the sixth-worst rate in basketball.
"While Booker is mostly known as a midrange ace, the 7.8 threes per game that he has attempted this year represent a career high. Phoenix is a shot-happy team in general, attempting 39.7 threes per game, the eighth-highest mark in the league, and Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer will likely instruct his team to fire away tonight. Booker has hit at least three shots from beyond the arc in his last four games, and I expect him to extend that streak to five."