Jalen Green Ruled Out of Suns vs Pistons

The Phoenix Suns won't have Jalen Green available for tonight's contest against the Detroit Pistons tonight.

Green was first ruled questionable entering tonight with a right hamstring injury that's kept him out the last two games. This is the same reoccurring hamstring strain that's hampered Green since the beginning of training camp.

Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) remains out for the Suns, as the star guard is set to be re-evaluated next week. Collin Gillespie is also questionable with a right hand sprain.

Phoenix is on the first night of a back-to-back with Detroit tonight and the Cleveland Cavaliers looming tomorrow on Friday. Green could potentially make his return then, though the Suns have been extra cautious with injuries this season.

Opening tip between the Suns and Pistons is slated for 7:00 PM MST.

More on Jalen Green's Injury

When Green's been healthy, his explosiveness on the court has been highly valuable, as expected.

However, Green's now suffered multiple setbacks in terms of making a full recovery to game action. He's now twice returned for one full game before exiting early in the following matchup. He played just four minutes last Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks before not returning.

Suns coach Jordan Ott previously told reporters no new damage was found on Green's hamstring when imaging results came back, and it was just a matter of time before he returns.

"There's been no setbacks. He's still continuing to progress. We're into a back-to-back, which we're cognizant of. There's a plan," Ott said (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We'll see how he reacts to what he did today on the court. We'll head into this back-to-back to do what is best for him knowing he wants to get back as fast as possible. We want him back, but we're going to be smart."

The Suns need all hands on deck tonight as the Pistons stroll into town having won their last 10-of-13 games. Detroit likes to dominate in the paint while also having active hands defensively, leading the NBA in both blocks and steals per game.

Phoenix, without Booker and Green in their prior matchup against the Pistons, barely fell in 108-105 fashion back on Jan. 15.

With Gillespie also questionable, the Suns could be down even more weapons entering tonight.

