Who is Suns' Top Trade Candidate?
PHOENIX -- It's offseason time for the Phoenix Suns, and with their shocking exit from the first round of festivities, all options should be on the table.
Phoenix's big three of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker ultimately failed on their mission to deliver an NBA championship to the Valley. With a limited time window to capitalize on their talent, will owner Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones make another vast change to the lineup?
Bleacher Report recently listed Bradley Beal as Phoenix's top trade candidate:
"It's easy to say now the Bradley Beal trade was unnecessary, expensive and shouldn't have been made by the Suns following a first-round sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves," wrote Greg Swartz.
"It was also easy to say last offseason when Phoenix first made the deal.
"Beal now stands to make over $160 million the next three years and has full no-trade protection even if the Suns could find a deal. The 30-year-old shooting guard isn't a bad player, but he's extremely overpaid and doesn't fit what this Phoenix team needs.
"A trade is possible, but don't expect a big return. A team desperate for a star guard like the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat could have interest if it's struck out on previous targets first."
Beal's contract is certainly less than desirable, though reports have already indicated the Suns plan to run it back with their star trio next season.
Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract and can reject any move - though he might be the top option out of Phoenix's star trio to trade.
When it comes to other possibilities, many believe Grayson Allen - who just inked a four-year, $70 million extension - could be flipped on the open market. Center Jusuf Nurkic is practically the only other player who could net some sort of value in return on a trade.
The Suns are financially limited in what they can do in a trade thanks to their positioning with the new luxury tax/CBA, though change is due if the Suns are serious about competing.