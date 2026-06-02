Thunder Veteran Hoping to Play Rest of Career in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City’s season just ended, but that hasn’t stopped some players from looking toward their long-term future.

On Saturday night, the Thunder’s 64-win title-defending campaign came to an end with a Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. After a heartbreaking defeat in the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder can now focus their attention on what could be a busy offseason.

With plenty of roster decisions to make as the Thunder navigate their financial situation and drive to improve their chances of winning a title next season, things will likely look a bit different next season. However, that doesn’t mean anyone on the Thunder roster necessarily wants to leave, and Kenrich Williams is among those hoping to stick around well beyond this season.

“Yeah, it's no secret that I want to be here until I'm done playing,” Williams said. “I haven't really had a chance to think about that yet. I'm just processing [Saturday] night's loss. I'm pretty sure those conversations will be brought up, but I definitely want to be here.”

As the third-longest-tenured player in Oklahoma City behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, Williams has been a staple of the Thunder organization in this era. Completing his sixth season with the team and playing some key minutes in the Western Conference Finals, it’s clear that Williams still has plenty to offer as the offseason arrives.

With a $7.2 million team option to decide on this offseason, the Thunder have multiple paths forward with Williams, including the decline-and-sign that has become a staple of Sam Presti’s recent offseasons. While Williams’ 15.3 minutes a night were the second-fewest of his career as he only played in 56 regular season contests, it’s important for the Thunder to remember his value is about more than what he provides on the floor. A natural veteran leader off the floor, Williams takes pride in what he can bring to the team beyond basketball.

“When I do it, I'm not doing it because I'm his leader or this is my role with the team,” Williams said. “I do it because it's something that I genuinely just want to hang. Like if I see my teammate having a bad day, like I just want to spend time with him and kind of just bond to him and just be there for him.”

While it’s possible that Williams has played his final game for the Thunder, his presence in the locker room and willingness to accept any role or situation that gets thrown his way is incredibly valuable. There’s no doubt Williams will continue to be in the league for years to come, and his impact on the Thunder has been immense.

As for Williams’ reasoning for wanting to stick around in Oklahoma City, it doesn’t get much simpler.

“This is a job where I can come in and be myself, and everybody around me is just good people and a good environment,” Williams said. “Not to mention we're really great at basketball.”