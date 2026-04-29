Denver Radio Hosts Keep Taking Shots At Minnesota Sportscasters

Shock jocks have been stirring the pot for ages, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that a group of Denver sports radio broadcasters was droning on and on about how Minnesota is the "Land of 10,000 Losers."

Real clever, guys. What's next, having Grok write your jokes? Actually, yes, that's exactly what some of the crew at Altitude Sports Radio did on Tuesday as they continued to mock Timberwolves podcaster/reporter Dane Moore, while even taking a cheap shot at longtime Vikings announcer Paul Allen.

Here's a snippet of a chat between Darren McKee, former Broncos lineman Tyler Polumbus, and someone who appears to be their producer after Denver defeated Minnesota to force a Game 6 Thursday night in Minneapolis.

McKee: What's his name, Dane Cook? Dane something.

Polumbus: Dane Cook, the comedian?

McKee: No, it's Dane something or other.

Producer: I think it's Dane Moore.

McKee: That's it. Dane Moore. The only person who's a worse broadcaster than Paul Allen in Minnesota is Dane Moore.

Producer: More like Dumb Moore.

@DaneMooreNBA they think you are a broadcaster and some of them seem to think you are Dane Cook? pic.twitter.com/mj1IRL9N9g — K👁🌲🐺🌲 (@Kgformvp211) April 28, 2026

They all giggled, except Scott Hastings, who pleaded with them to stay classy, like little kids talking about poop. But that clip doesn't include the further cheap shots they took at Allen, which is in the online podcast.

McKee: Paul Allen is unbelievably overrated. Paul Allen is terrible.

Hastings: Paul Allen is one of the nicest men in the world.

Polumbus: But you know what, it's all fake nice.

McKee: Yeah, it's all fake nice. He's not a good guy.

Then came more lame jokes and brainless shock-jockery.

McKee: They're the land of 10,000 losers, as their sports teams are incapable of winning anything. So it's 10,000+ lakes, mosquito apocalypse, and losing games. Except for a stray Twins championship, they don't do anything but lose in Minnesota.

Polumbus: Yeah, definitely don't have 10,000 championships, do they?

McKee: Ho-ho-ho-ho. 10,000 losses.

At that point, Polumbus began reading AI-generated insults, including calling Minnesotans "pasty Scandinavian rejects."

So I thought I would give Altitude sports a listen and basically it’s like giving 8th graders a microphone. pic.twitter.com/55dl5sUVHJ — K👁🌲🐺🌲 (@Kgformvp211) April 28, 2026

The funny guys in Denver were piggybacking on the vitriol stemming from a social media feud that began last week after another Altitude Sports Radio host criticized Timberwolves reporters for not begging Jaden McDaniels to provide specifics about why he thinks everyone on the Nuggets is a bad defender. That prompted Moore to call them "stupid f****," which then led to another member of the Denver radio team threatening to confront Moore face-to-face.

All in all, this is a media feud that began when the Nuggets' hometown radio jocks, who weren't at the game in Denver, criticized the line of questioning from Minnesota reporters who traveled to the Mile High City for the games earlier in the series.

And good luck getting this situation to simmer down. It's good attention for a radio station, regardless of how silly they look, and even after the Wolves-Nuggets series concludes, there's a chance that the second round of the NHL playoffs will feature the Minnesota Wild against the Colorado Avalanche.

Strap in, because the insults might only be just beginning.