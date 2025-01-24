Blazers Injury Report: Donovan Clingan Status Upgraded For Clash vs Hornets
The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up for a battle against the Charlotte Hornets later tonight and they could get back a key piece to the puzzle. Rookie center Donovan Clingan has been upgraded to probable for this game against Charlotte after missing the last few contests due to injury.
If Portland can get Clingan back for this game, it could provide them with a massive boost. The Trail Blazers are dealing with some injuries heading into this game, especially within the frontcourt.
Both center Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III have been ruled out for this contest, making it almost imperative that Clingan can give it a go. Portland uses their normally strong size advantage to overpower opponents but it could be the Clingan show against the Hornets.
Portland enters this game having won three straight games and they will be looking to keep the winning going here. Charlotte is dealing with some injuries heading into this game themselves, with both star guard LaMelo Ball and star forward Miles Bridges landing on the injury report.
Read more: Miles Bridges Injury Status For Trail Blazers vs Hornets
LaMelo Ball Injury Status For Blazers vs Hornets
If the Trail Blazers can get the win over the Hornets, it could go a long way in helping them potentially make a playoff push. While the chances are low, Portland just needs a few good weeks of basketball to place them directly back into the postseason race.
Portland is expected to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline and it could see them sell off a few pieces from the roster. Many teams are interested in their frontcourt pieces since the Trail Blazers have an excess of centers on the team.
This could open more playing time for Clingan so this game could give us a glimpse of how that may look. Clingan has impressed the Trail Blazers a lot so far in his rookie season and will likely see more playing time moving forward.
We will get official word on Clingan playing today closer to game start.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers Predicted to Land $51 Million Wing in Swap for Jerami Grant
Blazers Notes: All-Star Trade Prediction, Clingan Injury Status, More Deadline Ideas
Blazers Could Land $33M All-Star in Blockbuster Trade
Massive Trade Proposal See Blazers Deal $48 Million Center to West Rival
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Trail Blazers On SI.