Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Was Uncertain About Future With Team, Deandre Ayton Takes Shot at Portland?

Feb 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena.
Portland Trail Blazers star forward Jerami Grant recently revealed that he was uncertain about his future with the team. When asked if he thought he would be back in Rip City this season, he responded that his inclination was that he would be dealt to another franchise.

In other news, former Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton appeared to take a shot at his former team. Now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Ayton made a comment that many perceived to be about Portland while fielding questions in his introductory presser.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Blazers' Jerami Grant Thought He'd Be Traded

Deandre Ayton Appears to Take Shot at Blazers in Lakers Presser

Blazers' Yang Hansen Gets Stamp of Approval From Damian Lillard

Blazers’ Chauncey Billups Facing Big Decision Heading Into Season

Blazers' Scoot Henderson Opens Up on Injury Setback

Blazers Hire 2 Legends to Join Organization

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

