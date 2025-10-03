Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Was Uncertain About Future With Team, Deandre Ayton Takes Shot at Portland?
Portland Trail Blazers star forward Jerami Grant recently revealed that he was uncertain about his future with the team. When asked if he thought he would be back in Rip City this season, he responded that his inclination was that he would be dealt to another franchise.
In other news, former Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton appeared to take a shot at his former team. Now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Ayton made a comment that many perceived to be about Portland while fielding questions in his introductory presser.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
