Deandre Ayton Injury Status For Blazers vs Hawks
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to make the push for the playoffs. They have made that their goal since they decided to do anything at the trade deadline.
It has been a rough go for them since the deadline. They have suffered a myriad of injuries throughout the year that have made it tough for them to make up ground.
The Blazers haven't been able to keep their starters for an extended period of time, which has hurt their ability to be higher in the standings. Right now, they are 12th in the standings.
Portland is four games back from the Kings with eight games left to go. They have a critical game against the Hawks on Tuesday night.
Starting center Deandre Ayton has been out for quite a while with a calf strain. The Blazers have been hopeful of getting him back for the end of the season.
Ahead of their matchup with Atlanta, he has been ruled out due to that left calf strain.
Unfortunately for the Blazers, they still won't have Ayton back for this game. He will continue to miss games, and he might be shut down for the rest of the season if they can't win this game.
Ayton is a candidate to be traded in the offseason. He has had his worst season as a pro and has looked uninterested in too many of their games for the Blazers to want to keep him around.
Portland is hoping that Donovan Clingan can take over the starting center role since they clearly don't see Ayton as part of their future. Robert Williams III has been unreliable, too.
Winning this game against the Hawks is a must if they want to have any hope of making the play-in. This game could be the difference between going on an incredible run and falling just short.
So far this season, Ayton is averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He is shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from three.
