Blazers Owner Tom Dundon Emails Season Ticket Holders

Amidst a cascade of negative news since his arrival, Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon may have finally endeared himself to the fanbase. In an email sent to season ticket holders on Tuesday night, Dundon assuaged concerns over the Moda Center's renovations — seemingly shutting down any notion of relocation — and stated his intent to repeat the success he has had in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes in Portland.

"On the arena, our focus is the long term," Dundon wrote in the email. "We're working to make sure (the) Moda Center remains one of the best buildings in the NBA. There's work ahead, and we'll keep pushing until we get there.

"I'm still getting to know Portland and this fanbase," Dundon continued. "But one thing is alredy clear: you show up, you care and you expect more than mediocrity. I respect that. … I don't believe in making promises I can't back up. My track record speaks for itself, and my intention here is clear: bring a championship to Portland."

Dundon opened the email highlighting the Blazers' success last year. He boasted about the 42-win season, the valuable playoff minutes logged by Portland's relatively young core and the ascension to legitimate All-Star status by Deni Avdija. He celebrated the resigning the of Robert Williams III, the veteran expertise of Jrue Holiday and the on-court return of Blazers legend Damian Lillard.

And, of course, he noted the additions of Ja Morant and Micah Nori. He wrote how Morant's ability to "run alongside this group" provides another reason for Portland to push the pace. On Nori, Dundon was rather succint.

"Micah Nori takes over a team with talent, depth and momentum," Dundon wrote. "The expectation is straightforward: compete every night and take another step forward. No shortcuts."

A few days ago, I wrote that Dundon had done a poor job of ingratiating himself to Blazers fans. From mass layoffs, preventing two-way players from traveling with the team for the postseason, enforcing early hotel checkouts, slashing the broadcast team and the highly-publicized debacle with would-be play-by-play announcer Braiden Bell, things were simply looking, well, a bit grim.

The vibes were down. I don't think that's entirely changed, but Dundon's email — even if some cynics may not believe he wrote it himself — is a step in the right direction, the beginning of hopefully instilling some long-overdue goodwill with the city.