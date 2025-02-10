Andrew Wiggins' Honest Statement on Warriors-Heat Trade
The Golden State Warriors made one of the biggest trades of the NBA season, acquiring five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, but sending fan-favorite forward Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat in return.
Wiggins, 29, is a one-time All-Star and played a huge role in Golden State's 2022 championship run. The former number-one overall pick was with the Warriors for six seasons, and truly left his mark on the organization during his tenure. While nobody necessarily wanted Wiggins to be traded, replacing him with a proven star in Butler is the right decision when trying to capitalize on aging superstar Steph Curry.
Following his trade to the Heat, Wiggins spoke to the media about the business of the league and his excitement to play in Miami.
"Once I got the news, it's time for a new chapter," Wiggins said. "It's hard, but that's the NBA... It's a business. I'm here. I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited. I feel like we can do something special here. We got a nice squad. Great coaching staff. Amazing fans. I'm looking forward to it... They're a winning organization. They do things right. They do it the right way. When you come here, you just gotta be ready to work."
The Heat sit in seventh place in the East with a 25-25 record, but a star forward like Wiggins could certainly come in and help them turn things around. Their core of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Wiggins could certainly make noise in a wide-open Eastern Conference, while the Warriors will likely shine with their new duo of Butler and Curry.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns