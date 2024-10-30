Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History, Joins Steph Curry on Another Impressive List
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has gotten off to a great start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Entering Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, Edwards was averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.
Erupting for 24 points in the first quarter vs. Dallas, Edwards is well on his way to raising that scoring average. It has been a very high-volume three-point shooting start to the season or Edwards, who came into this game vs. Dallas with exactly five made threes in each of his first three games.
Making six threes in just the first quarter on Tuesday, Edwards made NBA history.
Via StatMamba on X: “The only players in NBA history to record 5+ 3PM in four straight games to start a season: Steph Curry (2018) Anthony Edwards (This Season)”
This exclusive list included Edwards, Curry, and Kemba Walker when it was just three games to start a season, but the fourth game qualification reduces the list to just Curry and Edwards.
Edwards and Curry played together on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning a gold medal in an undefeated run through the tournament. Now opponents again in the very competitive Western Conference, Curry and Edwards stand alone on an exclusive statistical list.
Just 23 years old, Edwards is already one of the best guards in the NBA.
