Inside The Warriors

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History, Joins Steph Curry on Another Impressive List

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made history against the Dallas Mavericks.

Joey Linn

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Target Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has gotten off to a great start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Entering Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, Edwards was averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. 

Erupting for 24 points in the first quarter vs. Dallas, Edwards is well on his way to raising that scoring average. It has been a very high-volume three-point shooting start to the season or Edwards, who came into this game vs. Dallas with exactly five made threes in each of his first three games.

Making six threes in just the first quarter on Tuesday, Edwards made NBA history.

Via StatMamba on X: “The only players in NBA history to record 5+ 3PM in four straight games to start a season: Steph Curry (2018) Anthony Edwards (This Season)”

This exclusive list included Edwards, Curry, and Kemba Walker when it was just three games to start a season, but the fourth game qualification reduces the list to just Curry and Edwards.

Edwards and Curry played together on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning a gold medal in an undefeated run through the tournament. Now opponents again in the very competitive Western Conference, Curry and Edwards stand alone on an exclusive statistical list.

Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry
United States guards Anthony Edwards (5) and Stephen Curry (4) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Just 23 years old, Edwards is already one of the best guards in the NBA.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published |Modified
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News