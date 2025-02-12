Inside The Warriors

Boston Celtics Legend Reacts to Warriors-Heat Trade

Celtics legend Kevin Garnett reacted to the Golden State Warriors trade for Jimmy Butler

Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22), forward Kevon Looney (5), guard Dennis Schroder (71), and guard Stephen Curry (30) wait for play to resume during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat have officially entered in new eras.

Both Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins have been massively instrumental in getting their teams to the NBA Finals over the past few seasons, and now, they've essentially been swapped for one another.

In the case of Butler, he desperately needed a new start somewhere to galvanize him. Wiggins, on the other hand, loved being a member of the Golden State Warriors. However, Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett believes that Wiggins will thrive in Miami.

"I think Wiggins is going to be unbelievable in this trade. He's better than what people are giving him and he's been playing unbelievable this year," Garnett said about Wiggins on KG Certified. "I think Miami will be a better fit for him."

In the case of Butler, Garnett believes that he'll be a better version of himself in Golden State, but that it still won't be enough to get them to the promised land again.

"When he is focused on basketball, his impact on the game is so viable," Garnett said. "I think we're going to see a better version of Jimmy. At some point, we gotta expect a more mature Jimmy. This system helps him... I don't think it's going to take them over the top though."

Currently, the Golden State Warriors are 2-0 in the Jimmy Butler era. However, they'll have a much stronger test in their upcoming back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

