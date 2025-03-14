Domantas Sabonis' Final Injury Status for Warriors-Kings
Thursday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings is a massive one for both teams.
The Warriors are desperately trying to hang onto the sixth seed and climb the Western Conference standings, while the Sacramento Kings are desperately trying to get into the sixth seed; the Kings are only 3.5 games back behind the Warriors in the standings.
While Kings fans were hoping to have their star big man Domantas Sabonis available to play on Thursday, that doesn't seem like it'll be the case.
The Sacramento Kings have downgraded Sabonis from questionable to out against the Golden State Warriors due to a hamstring injury.
Sabonis has been missing in action since March 1, when he last played against the Houston Rockets. He's played in 56 of the team's 64 games this season, only missing eight games. Through 56 games, Sabonis has averaged 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 60/43/75 shooting from the field.
While Sabonis' defense still remains suspect, he's been having arguably his best NBA season, with a career-high in rebounds and a near career-high offensively.
It looked like the Kings found a way to win despite Sabonis' injury, but the team has now lost the last two games straight and three of their last four games.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
