Golden State Warriors Aggressively Looking for Andrew Wiggins Trade
The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA news cycle recently. Whether it's news about Klay Thompson, trying to get Paul George or general roster news, the team has been ready to make moves. Most recently, it looks like the team is willing to part with some major key pieces.
According to Logan Murdock of The Ringer, the Golden State Warriors are aggressively dangling Andrew Wiggins in trade talks, and aggressively looking for a trade partner for Chris Paul. Here is the exact excerpt from Murdock's article.
"League sources believe Andrew Wiggins, who struggled to find a consistent role last season, will be aggressively dangled in trade talks," Murdock said. "The Warriors are also working hard to find a trade partner for Chris Paul, whose non-guaranteed $30 million salary for 2024-25 could be useful for matching purposes—but they have only until Friday, the last day they can waive Paul before his deal becomes fully guaranteed for next season."
Last season, Andrew Wiggins averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 45/36/75 shooting from the field. In terms of points production, it was the worst scoring season in Andrew Wiggins' career. It's hard to tell whether Wiggins is just on the decline, or struggled for a season, but the Warriors won't be selling him at a value that they hoped.
