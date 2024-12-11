Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in Trade for Ex-Lakers Guard

The Warriors are reportedly looking at different NBA trade candidates.

May 2, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the hoop between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Dennis Schroder (17) in the fourth quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center.
May 2, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the hoop between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Dennis Schroder (17) in the fourth quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are involved in NBA trade rumors almost every transaction period. Looking to maximize the final years of Steph Curry’s superstardom, Golden State understands that moves are almost certainly needed in order to reenter championship contention.

Whether or not the Warriors make a big swing for a star-level player this season remains to be seen, but it does feel reasonable to assume they will look to do something at this year’s trade deadline. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Golden State could be eyeing one former Los Angeles Lakers guard who is now on a rebuilding Eastern Conference team.

Stephen Curry and Dennis Schroder
May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the first half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Per Charania, Golden State is interested in Dennis Schroder, among other Brooklyn Nets players.

Via Charania: “The Nets have received trade interest and opened exploratory conversations around forwards Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Dennis Schroder, sources said… The Warriors are among the teams that have expressed interest in those three players, sources said. The 31-year-old Schroder is having a standout season on a $13 million salary, averaging 18.6 points and 6.5 assists.”

Golden State could benefit from adding a ball handler like Schroder. With limited offensive creation outside of Curry, the Warriors could take some pressure off the four-time champion by bringing in another playmaker.

It will be interesting to see what direction the Warriors go this trade deadline, and it will likely reveal a lot about what their true plan is going forward.

