Golden State Warriors Star Make Exciting Personal Announcement
While many NBA stars spent the All-Star break in San Fransisco, the ones who did not get the invite were likely on vacation. Many NBA players use the week off to take time for themselves and their families, and to some, it is likely even better than earning an All-Star nod.
Many fans would believe the pinnacle of an NBA player's career would be a championship, but even after three, a player can find ways to reach the next step in life. Golden State Warriors standout big man Kevon Looney shared on Instagram that he proposed to his now-fiance, Mariah Simone.
Via Kevon Looney: "❤️💍 To Our Love, Always And Forever 💍❤️"
Looney has won three NBA titles with the Warriors, playing a huge role in Golden State's 2022 Finals win over the Boston Celtics. Through six games in that series, Looney averaged 5.0 points and 7.5 rebounds, shooting 63.6% from the field.
The 29-year-old big man is averaging 5.0 points and 6.9 rebounds in just 16.1 minutes per game this season, continuing to be a glue guy in Golden State despite his limited role. Looney is one of the league's most impressive rebounders, despite being an undersized center, and is now the ideal backup big man for the Warriors.
Looney's huge personal announcement gives great vibes to the Warriors team as they exit the All-Star break and is great news for one of Golden State's finest.
