Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of their season series matchup tonight. The last time these two teams met, it ended with a final score of 127-116 in favor of the Warriors. Steph Curry had an amazing game scoring 36 points and tallying 5 rebounds and 7 assists while shooting 57/54/75 from the field. Whoever wins tonight's game will finish the night as the first seed in the Western Conference.
The Warriors have three important players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and De'Anthony Melton. Steph Curry is currently listed as questionable with patellofemoral pain, Jonathan Kuminga is questionable with an undisclosed illness, and De'Anthony Melton is out with a left ACL sprain.
The Thunder have six players listed on their injury report: Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Nikola Topic, and Jaylin Williams.
Chet Holmgren is still listed as out with his fractured right Iliac wing, Alex Caruso is out with a right hip strain, Ousmane Dieng is out with a fracture to his right ring finger, Alex Ducas is out on his two-way G League contract, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, and Jaylin Williams is out with an injured right hamstring.
The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
