Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Injury Report

There are multiple key players listed on the Warriors vs Magic injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) guards Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at the Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) guards Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at the Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic for their last home game before traveling on the road for the next seven games. Their next home game will be against the new-look Dallas Mavericks.

Monday night's game against the Magic will be the first of two meetings between the teams this regular season. Currently, the Golden State Warriors have a two-game winning streak against the Orlando Magic after sweeping them last season.

The Warriors will need to capitalize on Monday's matchup, as the Magic have recently lost four of their last five games. Currently, the Warriors are sitting last in the Pacific standing and can't afford to drop any games against teams with losing records.

The Warriors are coming into the game with a short injury report containing two players: Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Steph Curry is listed as available.

Draymond Green is currently listed as PROBABLE with a left calf strain.

Jonathan Kuminga is OUT with a right ankle sprain.

Jonathan Kuminga of the Warriors
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Magic have three players listed on their injury report: Moritz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Mac McClung.

Mo Wagner of the Magic
Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Moritz Wagner is out with a torn ACL in his left knee, Jalen Suggs is questionable with a left quad contusion, and Mac McClung is out due to his two-way G League contract.

The Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic will face off Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News