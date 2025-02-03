Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic for their last home game before traveling on the road for the next seven games. Their next home game will be against the new-look Dallas Mavericks.
Monday night's game against the Magic will be the first of two meetings between the teams this regular season. Currently, the Golden State Warriors have a two-game winning streak against the Orlando Magic after sweeping them last season.
The Warriors will need to capitalize on Monday's matchup, as the Magic have recently lost four of their last five games. Currently, the Warriors are sitting last in the Pacific standing and can't afford to drop any games against teams with losing records.
The Warriors are coming into the game with a short injury report containing two players: Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Steph Curry is listed as available.
Draymond Green is currently listed as PROBABLE with a left calf strain.
Jonathan Kuminga is OUT with a right ankle sprain.
The Magic have three players listed on their injury report: Moritz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Mac McClung.
Moritz Wagner is out with a torn ACL in his left knee, Jalen Suggs is questionable with a left quad contusion, and Mac McClung is out due to his two-way G League contract.
The Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic will face off Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
