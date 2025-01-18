Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards in the final game of their regular season series matchup on Saturday night.
The Warriors took the latest game in DC, with a final score of 125-112. Steph Curry led the way with 24 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds on 47/44/100 shooting splits. Buddy Hield also stepped up to lead the bench in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. The Warriors will be looking to close out the season sweep tonight.
The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski.
Draymond Green is currently listed as probable as he is dealing with an illness.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain, Kyle Anderson is out with left gluteal bursitis, and Brandin Podziemski is as he manages an injured right abdominal.
The Wizards also have four players listed on their injury report: Malcolm Brogdon, Marvin Bagley III, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Saddiq Bey.
Malcolm Brogdon is out with a right foot plantar fascia contusion, Marvin Bagley III is out with a right knee sprain, Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out on G League assignment, and Saddiq Bey is out due to left knee ACL surgery. Jordan Poole is listed as available.
The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.
