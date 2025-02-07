Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Golden State Warriors Trade
After weeks of rumors about what they were going to do ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors made a splash by pairing five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler with All-NBA guard Steph Curry.
In his first press conference as a Warrior before Thursday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler broke his silence on the blockbuster trade and could not be more excited to be in Golden State.
"I'm so happy to be playing basketball again, honestly," Butler said. "Before an organization like this one, with some hellafied talent that we have. I'm glad that I get the opportunity to get here and help, get us to winning, and do something special. I think that's why I'm here, and I will do my best to do what everybody wants. And that's to win a championship. I mean it."
Butler was ultimately traded to the Warriors over other potential suitors like the Phoenix Suns, but the former Miami Heat star made it clear that this is where he wanted to be amid rumors that he wanted to go to Phoenix.
"This is a great choice, and the best part about everything is that I never say anything, so nobody actually really knows what's going on because it never comes from my mouth," Butler said. "Out of everything that's been going on, I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to be able to play basketball again, meaningful basketball at that."
Butler was also asked about what it will be like to play with Warriors superstar Steph Curry, and the All-Star forward had high praise for his new teammate and came up with a sweet plan for when they share the court.
"Everybody knows he's the greatest shooter in the world, greatest shooter in history," Butler said about Curry. "Makes my job a lot easier. I probably got a lot more space out there... Pass the ball to Steph and get out the way. Easy."
Butler and Curry will be an exciting fit, and fans will get to see it first-hand on Saturday when the new star is expected to make his Warriors debut.
