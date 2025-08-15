Jimmy Butler Responds to Draymond Green Jab After New Miami Heat Trade
The Golden State Warriors were desperate at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, looking to add a roster-changing piece to their team to help elevate them back into the postseason race and make them a threat come playoff time. Reports at the time indicated the team was calling up every team looking to make a deal, especially after seeing the Dallas Mavericks move Luka Doncic.
Golden State ended up settling on Jimmy Butler, the disgruntled Miami Heat star who led the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances during his tenure. However, without an extension, Butler's time was up in Miami, and there was plenty of drama that came along with it.
A Breaking Point In Miami
Butler's 2024-25 stint with the Heat was full of drama and suspensions, and one notable moment was when the six-time All-Star walked out of the team's shootaround after being told Heat forward Haywood Highsmith would be starting over him. However, Butler may have gotten that last laugh, with Highsmith being dealt Friday to the Brooklyn Nets in a salary dump move.
Responding to the news, Warriors forward Draymond Green mentioned Butler in a reaction, in which the former Heat star has since shared his response.
"don'tput that evil on me ricky bobby! I had nothing to do with it! let me live my offseason with my blonde weave in 🤣🤣," Butler said in response to Green. It's clear, based on Green's message, that Butler and Highsmith probably didn't get along too well, and Butler made some playful banter to respond to the Heat's recent move.
From Kevin Durant Trade Piece To...Salary Dump?
The move by the Heat to trade Highsmith puts them $4 million below the luxury tax line and $9.5 million below the first apron hard cap. Based on the move, it's apparent the Heat don't view themselves as legit playoff contenders in the East next year, and would rather go into the luxury tax with a roster they feel more confident about.
A roster they likely would've felt confident with would be one featuring Kevin Durant, a player they were in the running for before the Houston Rockets edged them out. According to a report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Highsmith was included in Miami's package for Durant, alongside Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and the 20th overall pick.
Instead, the Heat head into next season without a star to pair alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, and will likely remain passive in a year where the Eastern Conference is at a weak point.
